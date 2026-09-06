STF Detains 23 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Bilaspur During Special Drive
Constituted by SSP Rajnesh Singh, the team visited the Murshidabad and Jangipur areas of West Bengal to gather crucial information on individuals residing in Bilaspur.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Bilaspur: The STF have detained 23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the Sirgitti police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur during a special drive and sent them to a holding centre in Raipur pending completion of their identity and document verification.
The police have appealed to the public to provide information regarding suspicious individuals residing illegally. A toll-free number, 1800-233-1905, has been issued for this purpose, and the informant's identity will be kept confidential.
The special task force (STF) was constituted for this purpose by SSP Rajnesh Singh under the leadership of additional superintendent of police (IUCAW) Rashmita Kaur Chawla, comprising seven inspectors.
During the probe, information on a large number of such individuals was received, necessitating the verification of documents on their identity and place of origin.
The STF visited the Murshidabad and Jangipur areas of West Bengal to gather crucial information and documents regarding the suspicious individuals residing in Bilaspur. The team also visited relevant police station areas to personally gather vital facts regarding the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and their activities in India.
"Police teams had been deployed to potential locations to identify the suspects. During the investigation, the addresses provided by the individuals were found to be incorrect, leading to further legal action," the SSP said.
Previously, a Bangladeshi national — Mohammad Hussain alias Subrati Sharma/Sagar — a resident of Shahpur in Jashore, was held in the Torwa police station area of Bilaspur. Proceedings for his repatriation were initiated on July 12, 2025.
In another case, an accused named Hriday Kumar Sharma was arrested by Torwa police on March 17, 2025, for the alleged abduction of a minor Bangladeshi girl. Following the court's verdict, he has been sent to the holding/detention centre in Raipur pending his deportation to Bangladesh.
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