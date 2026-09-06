ETV Bharat / state

STF Detains 23 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Bilaspur During Special Drive

Bilaspur: The STF have detained 23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the Sirgitti police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur during a special drive and sent them to a holding centre in Raipur pending completion of their identity and document verification.

The police have appealed to the public to provide information regarding suspicious individuals residing illegally. A toll-free number, 1800-233-1905, has been issued for this purpose, and the informant's identity will be kept confidential.

The special task force (STF) was constituted for this purpose by SSP Rajnesh Singh under the leadership of additional superintendent of police (IUCAW) Rashmita Kaur Chawla, comprising seven inspectors.

During the probe, information on a large number of such individuals was received, necessitating the verification of documents on their identity and place of origin.