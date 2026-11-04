ETV Bharat / state

STF Busts Major Arms Network in Haryana: 25,000 Live Cartridges Seized, 5 Arrested

Jhajjar: The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a major illegal arms trafficking network near the Rohad Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Acting on a tip-off from the Bihar STF, the Rohtak unit of the Haryana STF recovered 25,000 live cartridges from two vehicles parked in front of Triveni Dhaba.

According to the police, information was received on Tuesday morning that two suspicious vehicles were parked on the Rohad road. Upon reaching the scene, the team intercepted a Tata Harrier (UP 80 FN 8346) and a Hyundai Aura (UP 24 BL 9209) and searched them. Cops discovered 24,400 live cartridges (KF 7.65 and BMM KF bore) in the Harrier, while another 600 cartridges were recovered from the Aura—bringing the total seizure to 25,000 cartridges.

Five people were arrested in connection with the haul. The accused have been identified as Afifuddin, alias Munna Khan (49), Asim Raees (33), Sablu Khan (32), Arbaz Ali (27), and Zeenat (33)—all residents of various neighbourhoods in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Eight mobile phones were also seized from the site.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the prime accused, Munna Khan, runs the 'Badaun Gun House' in the Civil Lines area of ​​Badaun. He had procured these cartridges from Vijay Goyal, a resident of Sirsa, who owns the 'Mahak Gun House' in Sirsa. A day earlier, the Bihar STF had apprehended an individual named Laltu in Bhojpur, in possession of 20,000 cartridges. Investigations revealed that Laltu was in contact with Munna Khan and used to procure the cartridges from him.

No license was produced for the cartridges. In this connection, FIR number 330 has been registered at the Asaudha police station in Jhajjar, under sections 25(1-B)(A) and 25(8) of the Arms Act. The STF, in coordination with the police forces of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, is now investigating this illegal supply network involving gun shops.