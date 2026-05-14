ETV Bharat / state

STF Busts Insurance Fraud Syndicate In Noida; One Arrested For Defrauding Dehradun Resident Of Rs 26 Lakh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police’s Special Task Force (STF) has nabbed a prominent member of an organised cyber-fraud syndicate who defrauded people on the pretext of activating their lapsed insurance policies.

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF), Ajay Singh, informed that the accused was taken into custody in Noida following a thorough probe into a huge scam. As per the complaint registered by a person living in Patel Nagar of Dehradun, he possessed three insurance policies, which he could not renew for the last two years due to a lack of funds.

This fraudulent activity started in October 2025 when the complainant got a phone call from someone impersonating an employee of PNB MetLife Insurance, promising him huge gains by activating his policies.

The victim fell prey to the fraudsters and transferred the total amount of ₹25.90 lakh into the bank accounts as directed. Only after contacting the legitimate customer care service of the insurance company did the victim realise that he had become a victim of fraud.