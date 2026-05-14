STF Busts Insurance Fraud Syndicate In Noida; One Arrested For Defrauding Dehradun Resident Of Rs 26 Lakh
As per the complaint registered by a person living in Dehradun, he possessed three insurance policies, which he could not renew for last two years.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand police’s Special Task Force (STF) has nabbed a prominent member of an organised cyber-fraud syndicate who defrauded people on the pretext of activating their lapsed insurance policies.
Senior Superintendent of Police (STF), Ajay Singh, informed that the accused was taken into custody in Noida following a thorough probe into a huge scam. As per the complaint registered by a person living in Patel Nagar of Dehradun, he possessed three insurance policies, which he could not renew for the last two years due to a lack of funds.
This fraudulent activity started in October 2025 when the complainant got a phone call from someone impersonating an employee of PNB MetLife Insurance, promising him huge gains by activating his policies.
The victim fell prey to the fraudsters and transferred the total amount of ₹25.90 lakh into the bank accounts as directed. Only after contacting the legitimate customer care service of the insurance company did the victim realise that he had become a victim of fraud.
In connection with the reported case, the Cyber Crime Police Team identified the culprit behind this cyber fraud as Suraj Chauhan, who is 21 years old and belongs to Gautam Buddha Nagar.
In the interrogation, the accused admitted that he had used his personal bank accounts to clean the money earned from this fraud in return for a cut. It was found that Chauhan had made many bank accounts, out of which some accounts were either leased or sold to other cybercrime organisations for conducting their criminal activities.
About ₹20 lakh of the victim’s money has been identified to be directly deposited in the bank accounts of Chauhan. Additionally, the police have found that there were transactions worth ₹42 lakh in Chauhan’s account within a few months. Presently, the STF is coordinating with police forces in other states to trace the entire network of criminals.