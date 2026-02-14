ETV Bharat / state

STF Busts Gang Helping Candidates Cheat In SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam; Two Held From Dehradun

Police seized four mobile phones, two laptops, and a router from the accused and are looking into the roles of other individuals associated with it.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Meerut: Two active members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating in the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) competitive examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been arrested from Uttarakhand's Dehradun by a joint team of the Special Task Forces (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused — identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of UP's Deoria and Bhaskar Naithani, a resident of Dehradun— were apprehended on Friday during an operation in the Kotwali police station area of Dehradun. Four mobile phones, two laptops, and an internet router were seized from them, they added.

The gadgets seized by the STF.
As per preliminary investigations, the gang was facilitating cheating through computer hacking at the Mahadev Digital Zone examination centre for the MTS recruitment examination, conducted through a company called Eduquity, officials said.

Police said the accused allegedly provided improper assistance to candidates by creating remote access through local networking and proxy server setup, adding that the role of other individuals associated with the gang is also being looked into.

The gadgets seized by the STF.
"The SSC MTS competitive examination was being conducted on February 4. Input about some candidates being allowed to cheat by hacking the master computer at the Mahadev Digital Zone centre in Dehradun was received. The extremely sophisticated gang breached the system by setting up local networking, proxy servers and using remote access," Meerut ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh of Meerut STF said.

