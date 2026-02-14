ETV Bharat / state

STF Busts Gang Helping Candidates Cheat In SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam; Two Held From Dehradun

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Meerut: Two active members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating in the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) competitive examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been arrested from Uttarakhand's Dehradun by a joint team of the Special Task Forces (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday. Police said the accused — identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of UP's Deoria and Bhaskar Naithani, a resident of Dehradun— were apprehended on Friday during an operation in the Kotwali police station area of Dehradun. Four mobile phones, two laptops, and an internet router were seized from them, they added. The gadgets seized by the STF. (ETV Bharat.)