STF Arrests Wildlife Trafficking Gang Member With 334 Protected Parrots In Varanasi

Varanasi: A member of an inter-state wildlife trafficking gang was arrested and 334 protected parrots were rescued from his possession at the Cantonment Railway Station here, officials said on Wednesday. Mohammad Zahid was arrested by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday at around 7.15 pm from platform number 5 of Varanasi Cantt railway station.

They had been receiving inputs over the past few days about increased activity of gangs involved in the illegal trafficking of protected wildlife. Following the inputs, STF units were directed to intensify intelligence gathering and take necessary action under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Satyasen Yadav.

On Tuesday, an STF team received specific information that a gang member was carrying prohibited parrots and was heading towards West Bengal. The information was shared with the Divisional Forest Officer, Varanasi, and with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), the accused was arrested at the railway station, the officials said.