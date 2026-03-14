STF Arrests Three Youths With Explosives in Haryana’s Ambala
Ambala Special Task Force recovered nearly two kilograms of suspected explosives from a bag carried by three youths intercepted on the Barara-Sadhaura road.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Ambala: Security agencies in Haryana’s Ambala achieved a breakthrough after the Special Task Force (STF) arrested three youths and recovered nearly 2 kg of suspected explosives, officials said Friday.
Following a specific intelligence input, Ambala STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said STF teams learned that three youths were travelling on a motorcycle from Barara towards Ambala carrying the explosive material.
STF Sets Up Barricades
Acting on the information, STF teams quickly moved into action and set up barricades on the Barara-Sadhaura road, effectively sealing the route. As a precautionary security measure, vehicular movement on the road was temporarily halted and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.
Officials said the operation was carried out to ensure public safety and prevent any possible incident.
When the suspects reached this location on their motorcycle, STF personnel intercepted them and conducted a thorough search.
Nearly 2 Kg Explosives Recovered
During the search, officials recovered a suspicious bag containing around 1.975 kg of explosive material. The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) was immediately called to the spot to secure and neutralise the material.
Authorities said the explosive substance has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination to determine whether it is RDX or another type of explosive.
Suspects From Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
The three arrested youths are between 20-25 years old. Preliminary investigations have identified them as residents of Kabansi village in Ambala district, Haryana; Ajmer, Rajasthan; and Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Police have also seized the motorcycle used by the suspects, which reportedly belongs to one of the accused, Jagveer.
Probe Underway To Ascertain Motive
According to DSP Aman Kumar, the suspects are currently being questioned to determine their motive and the source of the explosives. Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether the accused were planning to carry out any specific incident.
Officials said the probe is underway from multiple angles, including examining possible links with earlier incidents in other cities, while efforts are being made to identify any wider network involved.
Also Read: