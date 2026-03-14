ETV Bharat / state

STF Arrests Three Youths With Explosives in Haryana’s Ambala

Nearly 2 kg of suspected explosive material was recovered from a bag carried by three youths. ( ETV Bharat )

Ambala: Security agencies in Haryana’s Ambala achieved a breakthrough after the Special Task Force (STF) arrested three youths and recovered nearly 2 kg of suspected explosives, officials said Friday.

Following a specific intelligence input, Ambala STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said STF teams learned that three youths were travelling on a motorcycle from Barara towards Ambala carrying the explosive material.

STF Sets Up Barricades

Acting on the information, STF teams quickly moved into action and set up barricades on the Barara-Sadhaura road, effectively sealing the route. As a precautionary security measure, vehicular movement on the road was temporarily halted and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Officials said the operation was carried out to ensure public safety and prevent any possible incident.

When the suspects reached this location on their motorcycle, STF personnel intercepted them and conducted a thorough search.

Nearly 2 Kg Explosives Recovered

During the search, officials recovered a suspicious bag containing around 1.975 kg of explosive material. The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) was immediately called to the spot to secure and neutralise the material.