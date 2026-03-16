Steps Are Being Taken To Bring Back The Bodies Of 7 TN Pilgrims From Nepal: Govt
The deceased include five women and two men, while seven others are under treatment at a hospital in Nepal, the release said.
By PTI
Published : March 16, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
Chennai: Steps are being taken to bring back the bodies of seven pilgrims, including five women, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Nepal, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.
The bodies of seven people, hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai in Tamil Nadu, who lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope in Central Nepal on March 14, are being taken to Kathmandu for an autopsy. After the autopsy, bodies would be brought to the Chennai Airport, an official release from the government said on Sunday night.
According to an official statement, 24 individuals hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai in Tamil Nadu undertook a pilgrimage to the Manakamana Temple in Nepal. On March 14 (Saturday), during their return journey, the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope in Central Nepal, killing seven people. The deceased include five women and two men, while seven others are under treatment at a hospital in Nepal, the release said.
Based on the information received, the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department, in coordination with the representatives of Tamil associations and the Union Ministry of External Affairs, is taking steps to ensure treatment for the injured and to bring the bodies of the deceased back to Tamil Nadu.
"Arrangements are being made to transport the mortal remains to their respective hometowns using the Government's free van service (from the Chennai Airport)," the release said. All the necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to bring them back safely to the state, it added.
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A Bus Carrying Indian Pilgrims Plunges Off A Mountain Road In Nepal, Killing 7