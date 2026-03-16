ETV Bharat / state

Steps Are Being Taken To Bring Back The Bodies Of 7 TN Pilgrims From Nepal: Govt

The wreckage of a bus that slipped off a mountain road and rolled down a slope sits at Shahid Lakhan village, west of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 15, 2026. ( AP )

Chennai: Steps are being taken to bring back the bodies of seven pilgrims, including five women, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Nepal, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The bodies of seven people, hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai in Tamil Nadu, who lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope in Central Nepal on March 14, are being taken to Kathmandu for an autopsy. After the autopsy, bodies would be brought to the Chennai Airport, an official release from the government said on Sunday night.

According to an official statement, 24 individuals hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai in Tamil Nadu undertook a pilgrimage to the Manakamana Temple in Nepal. On March 14 (Saturday), during their return journey, the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope in Central Nepal, killing seven people. The deceased include five women and two men, while seven others are under treatment at a hospital in Nepal, the release said.