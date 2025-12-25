ETV Bharat / state

Stepfather Kills 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Amritsar

Amritsar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather inside their home in Amritsar on Thursday, in a crime that has left the neighbourhood shaken.

The victim, Preeti, was found dead in a room of the house in the Kot Khalsa area. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted, and a forensic team examined the scene. The accused, her stepfather Sonu, has been arrested.

Investigators said Preeti was struck on the head with a piece of wood, which was later recovered from the house. Police officials revealed that Sonu had been making inappropriate advances towards his stepdaughter, leading to frequent arguments at home.