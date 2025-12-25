Stepfather Kills 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Amritsar
Sixteen-year-old was killed inside her home on Thursday morning; the accused stepfather was taken into custody as forensic teams examined the crime scene.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 11:46 PM IST
Amritsar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather inside their home in Amritsar on Thursday, in a crime that has left the neighbourhood shaken.
The victim, Preeti, was found dead in a room of the house in the Kot Khalsa area. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted, and a forensic team examined the scene. The accused, her stepfather Sonu, has been arrested.
Investigators said Preeti was struck on the head with a piece of wood, which was later recovered from the house. Police officials revealed that Sonu had been making inappropriate advances towards his stepdaughter, leading to frequent arguments at home.
On Thursday morning, Preeti’s mother, Anita, left for work around 8 am with her other children. Sonu stayed back with the girl. When Anita returned about an hour later, she found her daughter lying inside the house, covered in blood.
Superintendent of Police Vishal Jeet said the investigation confirmed that Sonu, a labourer originally from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, murdered his stepdaughter. Anita works in a thread factory. Preeti was her daughter from a previous marriage, while Sonu and Anita have three children together.
“The accused has been arrested and will be produced in court. Police remand will be sought for further investigation,” the SP said.