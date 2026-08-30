ETV Bharat / state

Station Officer Found Hanging At Govt Residence In UP's Basti; Probe Underway

Basti: The body of Station Officer Surya Prakash Singh, posted at the Walterganj police station in Basti district, was found hanging in the room of his government residence located next to the Collectorate complex, police said on Saturday.

Basti range DIG Sanjeev Tyagi said that the 57-year-old station officer (SO) was found hanging in his room at the government residence in the Kotwali police station area. He had arrived there with his colleagues at 1 pm; the accompanying staff members had stayed back at the Civil Lines police outpost, he said.

When one of his colleagues visited the room in the evening, he discovered that Singh was hanging from the ceiling fan, Tyagi said. Police and a forensic team arrived at the scene and are conducting a detailed analysis of the incident, the DIG said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Yet, prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide, he said. Senior police officials were immediately informed, and a police team, including Tyagi, SP Yashveer Singh, the ASP and the circle officer, arrived at the spot, police sources said.