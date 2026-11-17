ETV Bharat / state

States Drive India's Shift Towards Affordable Healthcare As Out-Of-Pocket Spending Declines

New Delhi: India has made progress towards making healthcare more affordable, with the share of household Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) in total health expenditure declining by 21.5 percentage points over a decade, from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 42.7% in 2023-24, according to the latest National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The findings, published in the 11th edition of the National Health Accounts, show a gradual shift in healthcare financing from direct household payments towards greater government funding and social security mechanisms.

The development stressed the crucial role of state governments, which account for nearly 68% of the country's total government health expenditure and play a major role in delivering healthcare services.

According to the report, India's total health expenditure stood at Rs 9.52 lakh crore in 2023-24, equivalent to 3.29% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Government health expenditure increased to Rs 4.14 lakh crore, accounting for 43.5% of total health expenditure, compared with 28.6% in 2013-14.

Meanwhile, household out-of-pocket spending stood at Rs 4.06 lakh crore, accounting for 42.66% of total health expenditure. Although the decline shows improved financial protection, households continue to bear a substantial share of healthcare costs.

Growing responsibility of state governments in financing healthcare

One of the key findings of the report is the growing responsibility of state governments in financing healthcare. Of the Rs 4.14 lakh crore spent by the government on healthcare in 2023-24, about 68% came from state governments, while the Union Government contributed around 32%.

State governments are responsible for a large part of the public healthcare delivery system, including district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and other public health facilities.

However, state-wise estimates show differences in public healthcare spending and the financial burden on households.

Assam recorded total health expenditure of Rs 13,795 crore in 2023-24. Government health expenditure accounted for Rs 8,214 crore, or 59.5%, while household out-of-pocket spending stood at Rs 4,795 crore, representing 34.8% of the total.

Chhattisgarh reported a similar trend, with government health expenditure accounting for 54.6% of its total health expenditure and household spending contributing 32.2%.

In contrast, Andhra Pradesh recorded an OOPE share of 53.5%, while Bihar reported 47%. Kerala had a considerably higher household expenditure share of 65.2%, despite government spending accounting for 25% of its total health expenditure.

Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states, recorded total health expenditure of Rs 1.20 lakh crore. Government health expenditure stood at Rs 33,167 crore, accounting for 27.5%, while households contributed Rs 80,895 crore, or 67.1%.

West Bengal also reported a substantial household burden, with out-of-pocket expenditure accounting for 63% of total health expenditure.

"The variations underline why a uniform healthcare financing strategy may not adequately address the requirements of individual states. States with relatively high household expenditure need to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure, improve access to affordable medicines and diagnostics, and expand financial protection mechanisms," said Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI).

In Assam, government health expenditure stood at Rs 8,214 crore, equivalent to 1.4% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Per capita government health expenditure was Rs 2,282.

Among the northeastern states, government health expenditure accounted for 4.2% of GSDP in Meghalaya, 3.8% in Manipur and 2.8% in Mizoram. The relative figures were 2.3% for Nagaland and 4.7% for Arunachal Pradesh.