States Drive India's Shift Towards Affordable Healthcare As Out-Of-Pocket Spending Declines
India's total health expenditure stood at Rs 9.52 lakh crore in 2023-24, equivalent to 3.29% of the GDP, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : November 17, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India has made progress towards making healthcare more affordable, with the share of household Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) in total health expenditure declining by 21.5 percentage points over a decade, from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 42.7% in 2023-24, according to the latest National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The findings, published in the 11th edition of the National Health Accounts, show a gradual shift in healthcare financing from direct household payments towards greater government funding and social security mechanisms.
The development stressed the crucial role of state governments, which account for nearly 68% of the country's total government health expenditure and play a major role in delivering healthcare services.
According to the report, India's total health expenditure stood at Rs 9.52 lakh crore in 2023-24, equivalent to 3.29% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Government health expenditure increased to Rs 4.14 lakh crore, accounting for 43.5% of total health expenditure, compared with 28.6% in 2013-14.
Meanwhile, household out-of-pocket spending stood at Rs 4.06 lakh crore, accounting for 42.66% of total health expenditure. Although the decline shows improved financial protection, households continue to bear a substantial share of healthcare costs.
Growing responsibility of state governments in financing healthcare
One of the key findings of the report is the growing responsibility of state governments in financing healthcare. Of the Rs 4.14 lakh crore spent by the government on healthcare in 2023-24, about 68% came from state governments, while the Union Government contributed around 32%.
State governments are responsible for a large part of the public healthcare delivery system, including district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and other public health facilities.
However, state-wise estimates show differences in public healthcare spending and the financial burden on households.
Assam recorded total health expenditure of Rs 13,795 crore in 2023-24. Government health expenditure accounted for Rs 8,214 crore, or 59.5%, while household out-of-pocket spending stood at Rs 4,795 crore, representing 34.8% of the total.
Chhattisgarh reported a similar trend, with government health expenditure accounting for 54.6% of its total health expenditure and household spending contributing 32.2%.
In contrast, Andhra Pradesh recorded an OOPE share of 53.5%, while Bihar reported 47%. Kerala had a considerably higher household expenditure share of 65.2%, despite government spending accounting for 25% of its total health expenditure.
Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states, recorded total health expenditure of Rs 1.20 lakh crore. Government health expenditure stood at Rs 33,167 crore, accounting for 27.5%, while households contributed Rs 80,895 crore, or 67.1%.
West Bengal also reported a substantial household burden, with out-of-pocket expenditure accounting for 63% of total health expenditure.
"The variations underline why a uniform healthcare financing strategy may not adequately address the requirements of individual states. States with relatively high household expenditure need to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure, improve access to affordable medicines and diagnostics, and expand financial protection mechanisms," said Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI).
In Assam, government health expenditure stood at Rs 8,214 crore, equivalent to 1.4% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Per capita government health expenditure was Rs 2,282.
Among the northeastern states, government health expenditure accounted for 4.2% of GSDP in Meghalaya, 3.8% in Manipur and 2.8% in Mizoram. The relative figures were 2.3% for Nagaland and 4.7% for Arunachal Pradesh.
Per capita government health expenditure stood at Rs 7,533 in Meghalaya, Rs 5,507 in Manipur, Rs 9,320 in Mizoram and Rs 4,585 in Nagaland.
According to Gyani, these figures underline the importance of public financing in states where private healthcare infrastructure and access to specialised treatment are challenging.
The report estimates that primary healthcare accounted for approximately 46% of current health expenditure in 2023-24. Secondary healthcare contributed 35%, while tertiary healthcare accounted for 14%.
Govt expenditure on primary healthcare increases
Government expenditure on primary healthcare increased from Rs 50,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in 2023-24.
Initiatives such as the National Health Mission, the operationalisation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, free medicines and diagnostic services, vaccination programmes and community-based screening initiatives have helped strengthen the primary healthcare network.
Other schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, have also contributed to efforts to reduce household healthcare expenditure.
The Health Ministry has also identified price-control measures implemented by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority as an important factor in making medicines more affordable.
The share of social security expenditure in total health expenditure increased from 6% in 2013-14 to 11% in 2023-24. This includes government-funded health insurance schemes, employee medical reimbursements and social health insurance programmes.
Commenting on the findings, NITI Aayog Member Prof. (Dr) M Srinivas said nearly 15-percentage-point increase in the share of government health expenditure in total health expenditure over the decade, from 28.6% to 43.5%.
He said the change is evidence of the growing role of public financing in India's healthcare system and emphasised the need for sustained efforts to ensure affordable, equitable and accessible healthcare.
Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also spoke about the threefold increase in government health expenditure, from Rs 1.30 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 4.14 lakh crore in 2023-24.
Per capita government health expenditure increased from Rs 1,042 to Rs 2,959 during the same period.
Despite the progress, households continue to account for 42.7% of total health expenditure. Medicines continue to account for a share of healthcare costs. Pharmaceutical expenditure represented 30.2% of current health expenditure in 2023-24, while private hospitals accounted for nearly 32%.
"For states, the next phase of healthcare reforms will therefore require greater investment in government hospitals, accessible diagnostic facilities, affordable medicines, preventive healthcare and stronger referral systems," Gyani said.
He added that the NHA report provides policymakers with a framework to identify gaps in healthcare financing and improve resource allocation at both national and state levels.
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