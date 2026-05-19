Police Record Statements Of Friends of Bandi Bhageerath In Sexual Harassment Case
The police have recorded the statements of the friends of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in the sexual harassment case.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The police have recorded the statements of the friends of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday night over a sexual harassment complaint.
Among those questioned are young men and a woman. Bhageerath was arrested after a complaint was filed against him alleging that on October 25 last year, he took a minor girl to an apartment and behaved inappropriately with her. The complaint further noted that Bhageerath’s friends were also present at the time. The victim's mother got the case registered against the Minister’s son.
The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Bhageerath after it was revealed that on December 31 last year, he took the girl to a farmhouse in Moinabad, where he allegedly attempted to force her to consume alcohol and subjected the minor to sexual harassment.
Following the arrest, police have summoned and questioned, among others, friends of Bhageerath, who were accompanying him on both occasions. The questioning revolved around the “events that transpired at those locations”, with the police also recording the statements of the people, officials said. The police interrogation lasted for over two hours at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station. The police will also question those who were on duty at the apartment complex and the farmhouse, and are in the process of collecting CCTV footage from these locations.
According to officials, police will also seek the custody of Bhageerath for seven days for further investigation in the case. The victim's statement has already been recorded on two separate occasions. Earlier, Bhageerath’s mother met with him at Cherlapally Jail during the scheduled meeting period for visitors. Meanwhile, while the Medchal Court oversaw the proceedings, the case will now be heard at the Malkajgiri POCSO Court. The progress of the investigation will be reported to the POCSO court.
According to police officials, they are looking to complete the investigation and file the charge sheet as “expeditiously as possible.” Supervising officer of the case, Kukatpally DCP Rithiraj, is monitoring the progress of the investigation.
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