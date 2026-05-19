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Police Record Statements Of Friends of Bandi Bhageerath In Sexual Harassment Case

Statements of Friends of Bhageerath recorded in sexual harassment case ( Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: The police have recorded the statements of the friends of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday night over a sexual harassment complaint. Among those questioned are young men and a woman. Bhageerath was arrested after a complaint was filed against him alleging that on October 25 last year, he took a minor girl to an apartment and behaved inappropriately with her. The complaint further noted that Bhageerath’s friends were also present at the time. The victim's mother got the case registered against the Minister’s son. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Bhageerath after it was revealed that on December 31 last year, he took the girl to a farmhouse in Moinabad, where he allegedly attempted to force her to consume alcohol and subjected the minor to sexual harassment.