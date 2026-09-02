ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Speaker's Statement Brings Drugs To Political Centre Stage Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ludhiana: A recent statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has brought the issue of drug menace back to the centre stage ahead of the forthcoming Punjab polls.

He recently statement that 'drugs cannot be completely eradicated from Punjab'. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won a landslide victory in the last election and one of its planks was to eradicate drugs.

The opposition is questioning the government claims as well as its ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ (War against drugs) campaign. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pointed at the 17 drug overdose in August alone calling for fixing of responsibility. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also shared a social media post pointing out that the Speaker himself is admitting that drugs have not been eradicated from Punjab.

Recently, the government claimed that 76, 666 arrests have been made in drug trafficking cases in Punjab as a part of its anti drug campaign. .

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said a few days ago that the Punjab Police recovered 3400 kg heroin, 41,000 kg poppy husk and over 60 lakh narcotic pills in the anti drug operations.

Apart from this, around Rs 22 crores of drug money has also been recovered. Punjab remains the top state in India in terms of seizing property made with drugs. The authorities have seized 854 such properties.

​The opposition parties have been claiming that the Police action has been limited to small-scale drug dealers while big peddlers and mafias are still beyond its grasp.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia has shared a post on his X account saying, "Advertisements worth crores of rupees were placed across the country. The people were fooled.” He said that drugs are being supplied door to door because of a corrupt order in place.