Punjab Speaker's Statement Brings Drugs To Political Centre Stage Ahead Of Assembly Polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won a landslide victory in the last election and one of its planks was to eradicate drugs.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Ludhiana: A recent statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has brought the issue of drug menace back to the centre stage ahead of the forthcoming Punjab polls.
He recently statement that 'drugs cannot be completely eradicated from Punjab'. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won a landslide victory in the last election and one of its planks was to eradicate drugs.
The opposition is questioning the government claims as well as its ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ (War against drugs) campaign. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pointed at the 17 drug overdose in August alone calling for fixing of responsibility. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also shared a social media post pointing out that the Speaker himself is admitting that drugs have not been eradicated from Punjab.
Recently, the government claimed that 76, 666 arrests have been made in drug trafficking cases in Punjab as a part of its anti drug campaign. .
Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said a few days ago that the Punjab Police recovered 3400 kg heroin, 41,000 kg poppy husk and over 60 lakh narcotic pills in the anti drug operations.
Apart from this, around Rs 22 crores of drug money has also been recovered. Punjab remains the top state in India in terms of seizing property made with drugs. The authorities have seized 854 such properties.
The opposition parties have been claiming that the Police action has been limited to small-scale drug dealers while big peddlers and mafias are still beyond its grasp.
Senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia has shared a post on his X account saying, "Advertisements worth crores of rupees were placed across the country. The people were fooled.” He said that drugs are being supplied door to door because of a corrupt order in place.
BJP spokesperson Gurdeep Gosha questioned, "How many times has Arvind Kejriwal come here and said that we will eliminate drugs from Punjab? Sometimes he says that drugs will be eliminated by August 15, sometimes by January 26. He came from Delhi and kept making noise but drugs have not been eliminated. His own people have started questioning him.”
Meanwhile, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar who functions as an independent, said, “The AAP has betrayed the trust of the people."
Founder of 'Hey Maa' organization and Punjabi film actress Preeti Sapru has squarely blamed the governments in the state for not working to eradicate drugs at the ground level.
"We will go to the mothers and appeal to them that along with the government, the common people also have the responsibility to make their children aware and eradicate drugs. If hooliganism can be eradicated from a state like Uttar Pradesh, why can't drug abuse be eradicated from Punjab," she said.
On the other hand, Dr. Inderjit Dhingra who runs a drug de-addiction centre pointed out that the government is making efforts to do away with drug abuse and some of the efforts have also borne fruit.
He added, “The drug problem cannot be solved until traditional drugs are legalized in Punjab. Traditional drugs can be an alternative to chemical synthetic drugs."
The AAP leadership has stepped in to convey that what Sandhwan meant was that eradicating drugs is a very difficult task. Party MLA Ashok Pappi said, "The opposition parties that are raising questions may have forgotten who is responsible for drugs. How did drugs come to Punjab? Where did they come from? Only the previous governments can tell about this."
Meanwhile, Sandhwan reiterated during a public interaction in Kotkapura that the administration is fighting a determined fight against the illegal trade. “Unlike the previous regime, no political figure, be it a local councilor, MLA, minister or Chief Minister, helps any drug smuggler,” he said while adding that those dealing in drugs should not be granted bail.