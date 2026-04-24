ETV Bharat / state

'Statehood Denied Because People Voted For NC', Omar Abdullah Charges BJP

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the distribution of appointment letters under the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme at SKICC, in Srinagar on Apr 09, 2026 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday took a jibe at his political rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma, who said that statehood cannot be restored until Omar is the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP had admitted that people of Jammu and Kashmir will be denied statehood because they have voted for the National Conference (NC). “Uunnerved by the grand show in Naushera a few days ago, finally a bit of honesty from the BJP - the people of J&K are to be punished and denied statehood because they voted for @JKNC_ . So much for their tall promises & claims. Welcome back from Assam Mr LoP. The assembly was quiet, and far more productive, without you,” he posted on X.

Omar was reacting to Sharma’s statement on the NC-led government demanding statehood. “I am surprised why statehood should be restored because Omar Abdullah, a scion and shahzada of Sheikh Abdullah, is the chief minister. It is not possible that statehood will be restored because a member from Sheikh Abdullah has become chief minister,” BJP leader Sharma told reporters in Srinagar on Friday.