'Statehood Denied Because People Voted For NC', Omar Abdullah Charges BJP
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of punishing people for voting NC, responding sharply to BJP leader Sunil Sharma’s claim on statehood restoration delay.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday took a jibe at his political rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma, who said that statehood cannot be restored until Omar is the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister said that the BJP had admitted that people of Jammu and Kashmir will be denied statehood because they have voted for the National Conference (NC). “Uunnerved by the grand show in Naushera a few days ago, finally a bit of honesty from the BJP - the people of J&K are to be punished and denied statehood because they voted for @JKNC_ . So much for their tall promises & claims. Welcome back from Assam Mr LoP. The assembly was quiet, and far more productive, without you,” he posted on X.
Omar was reacting to Sharma’s statement on the NC-led government demanding statehood. “I am surprised why statehood should be restored because Omar Abdullah, a scion and shahzada of Sheikh Abdullah, is the chief minister. It is not possible that statehood will be restored because a member from Sheikh Abdullah has become chief minister,” BJP leader Sharma told reporters in Srinagar on Friday.
Statehood is the core demand of the Omar-led elected government since it was formed in 2024 and has been pushing for it in several quarters. But in the recently concluded second budget session of the NC government, the statehood issue was omitted from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) address, whereas things like the establishment of the Jammu Railway Division and other developmental issues, which are directly under the control of the Government of India (GOI), found a place.
The ruling party vice president has reiterated his demand before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal in the winter of 2024.
The NC also passed a resolution in the assembly seeking restoration of statehood. However, Sharma said that the government must first implement its election promises of 200 free units of free electricity, 12 LPG cylinders, and one lakh jobs for youth before demanding statehood.
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