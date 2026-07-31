ETV Bharat / state

State Of Chhattisgarh Healthcare: Woman Gives Birth In Field As Ambulance Can't Reach Her

According to villagers, there is no proper path connecting the woman's house to the main road. ( ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh )

Surajpur: A woman in Dhuriya Gram Panchayat in the Pratappur block of Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district recently went into labour, but the ambulance could not reach her due to the poor condition of the access path.

As a result, village women had to assist with the delivery right in the middle of a field, raising serious questions over administrative arrangements and the state of basic amenities in rural areas.

According to villagers, there is no proper path connecting the woman's house to the main road; the land that should serve as a path has been encroached upon for farming. As a result, the makeshift path through the field became unusable during the rains, preventing the woman from being transported to the road.