State Of Chhattisgarh Healthcare: Woman Gives Birth In Field As Ambulance Can't Reach Her
The makeshift path through the field became unusable during the rains, preventing the woman from being transported to the road.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Surajpur: A woman in Dhuriya Gram Panchayat in the Pratappur block of Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district recently went into labour, but the ambulance could not reach her due to the poor condition of the access path.
As a result, village women had to assist with the delivery right in the middle of a field, raising serious questions over administrative arrangements and the state of basic amenities in rural areas.
According to villagers, there is no proper path connecting the woman's house to the main road; the land that should serve as a path has been encroached upon for farming. As a result, the makeshift path through the field became unusable during the rains, preventing the woman from being transported to the road.
The pregnant woman’s family states they have been making repeated visits to the Naib Tehsildar's office regarding this issue for the past three months, yet no solution has been found. A complaint was recently lodged with the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, but the path still has not been constructed.
"The ambulance could not reach the house due to the lack of a proper path, forcing the delivery to take place in the field. Relevant administrative officials have been informed about the matter," said Chief Medical and Health Officer Kapil Dev Paikra.
Also Read: