In First Of Its Kind, 3D Documentation Of 33,000 Ancient Coins Will Begin In MP State Museum

Rajkor explained, 3D scanning means, 'Any information, such as the original coin and its colour, will be digitized, made to look exactly like its original form.' It can be viewed 360 degrees on a mobile screen.

A former director of Mumbai University, Dilip Rajkor, who has researched and written a book on rare coins from ancient times, said, "This is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal Museum is the first of its kind in India to have this facility. There are approximately 33,000 coins here, and all are being scanned with 3D imaging."

Bhopal: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh state government will preserve 33 thousand ancient coins, with 3D documentation, in the State Museum of Bhopal. This major innovation will allow these coins to be viewed from anywhere in the world. Now, PhD scholars will no longer need to travel to Bhopal to conduct research on these ancient coins that are stored in Madhya Pradesh. They will be able to complete their research from the comfort of their homes.

Documenting coins requires a lot of effort and cost. Nilesh Lokhande, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh State Archaeology Department, said, "The State Museum houses a collection of approximately 33,000 rare coins. Millions of such coins are also preserved in other museums across the state. These coins range from 200 to 2,500 years old. The first coins are being digitised at the State Museum. After this, the 3D documentation will also be done on coins in other museums across the state, especially those which preserve gold or silver coins. The 3D documentation will allow people to understand the history of these coins at one click."

Lokhande added, The museums of Madhya Pradesh have a large collection of rare and valuable coins, but not all coins can be displayed in a gallery. "That is why these coins are being digitised. The 3D documentation will enable people to view these coins at their convenience. They need not visit the Bhopal Museum. Of course, this is useful for PhD scholars pursuing research on rare coins," he said. Lokhande added, "The most important thing is that there will be no need to keep the precious coins in a gallery, which will eliminate the fear of their being stolen."

All relevant information will be updated during the documentation regarding these coins. This includes the era in whose rule and the state where they were used. The details, like the weight, type of metal used, will also be provided. The documentation will also reveal the place the coin was found and the script inscribed on it. The meaning of the script too will be given.

"The details of the inscription written on those coins will be translated into Hindi and English, which will help people understand. It will take about a year to complete the digitisation of these coins. At the same time, it will take about 3 years to complete the documentation of coins kept in other museums of the state," Lokhande said.