State-Level Boat Race Event Held In Odisha's Sambalpur To Raise Awareness On Mahanadi Conservation
Concerns over Mahanadi pollution, water safety and declining traditional livelihood of the Kaibarta community were highlighted during the event, writes Badsah Jusman Rana.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Sambalpur: A state-level boat racing competition was organised in Sambalpur with an aim to spread awareness on conservation of the Mahanadi River, reviving the traditional occupation of the Kaibarta community and promoting awareness about water-related mishaps.
The event was organised by Veer Bajrang Sangh, Hatpada, and members of the Kaibarta community of Sambalpur. A total of 90 people from across the state took part in the competition. The event is being held for the past two years in the name of Meenaketan Dehuri State-Level Boat Racing Competition.
"The main objective of the competition is to protect and maintain the cleanliness of the Mahanadi," Sambalpur District Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said.
The Mahanadi flows through Sambalpur city, but during the non-monsoon season, the water flow decreases significantly, leading to high levels of pollution. According to the Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the river during summer falls under category C or D, making it unfit even for direct contact.
Despite this, many people living along the riverbanks continue to use the water for bathing. On the other hand, members of the Kaibarta community still depend on fishing in the river as it is their traditional occupation to sustain their families.
During summer, waste materials, garbage and drainage water from the city directly mix into the river, worsening the pollution levels.
Organisers said the competition aims to create awareness about protecting the river and preserving the traditional occupation of the Kaibarta community.
A participant from Subarnapur district, Pavitra Kumar Sahu, said that the Kaibarta community is gradually losing its traditional occupation and has almost no control over river resources now. "Earlier, fishermen used to depend on the river for their livelihood, but industrial discharge and pollution have worsened the situation, forcing many to abandon their occupation."
He further added that while there is a lot of political discussion around the Mahanadi, no real conservation efforts are being ensured for rivers in Odisha. Despite government making claims to take steps, the condition of the rivers has allegedly not improved. He said the condition of the Mahanadi from Sambalpur to Boudh and Sonepur remains unchanged.
Raja Baral, secretary of Veer Bajrang Sangh, said the main objective of the event is to spread awareness on keeping the Mahanadi clean, preserving the traditional livelihood of the Kibarta community and preventing water-related mishaps. He said participants from Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Binika, Angul, Athmallik, Bargarh and Bijepur took part in the event.
He added that prizes were awarded to winners. The first prize including a trophy and Rs 11,000 cash, second prize Rs 7,000, third prize Rs 5,000 and fourth prize Rs 2,000 along with trophies. The boat race covered a distance of 1,200 metres.
From this year onwards, the district administration has assured financial assistance for the event, he said.
Dilip Kumar Sahu, president of Veer Bajrang Sangh and a member of the Kaibarta community, said the competition is being organised to promote the cleanliness of the Mahanadi, though no significant results have been achieved so far. He expressed hope that the district administration would respond to their concerns.
He also said that fishing has been restricted in a specific area of Ayodhya Sarovar in the Mahanadi due to the presence of Kudo fish. Collector Siddheshwar Bondar said that the event is gradually gaining popularity and will be expanded further in the future with full support from the district administration and the state government.
Among those present at the event were District Collector Siddheshwar Bondar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Bhamu and BJP leader Girish Patel, along with several dignitaries and local residents.
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