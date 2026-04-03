ETV Bharat / state

State-Level Boat Race Event Held In Odisha's Sambalpur To Raise Awareness On Mahanadi Conservation

Sambalpur: A state-level boat racing competition was organised in Sambalpur with an aim to spread awareness on conservation of the Mahanadi River, reviving the traditional occupation of the Kaibarta community and promoting awareness about water-related mishaps.

The event was organised by Veer Bajrang Sangh, Hatpada, and members of the Kaibarta community of Sambalpur. A total of 90 people from across the state took part in the competition. The event is being held for the past two years in the name of Meenaketan Dehuri State-Level Boat Racing Competition.

State-Level Boat Race Event Held In Odisha's Sambalpur To Raise Awareness On Mahanadi Conservation (ETV Bharat)

"The main objective of the competition is to protect and maintain the cleanliness of the Mahanadi," Sambalpur District Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said.

The Mahanadi flows through Sambalpur city, but during the non-monsoon season, the water flow decreases significantly, leading to high levels of pollution. According to the Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the river during summer falls under category C or D, making it unfit even for direct contact.

State-level boat race held in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Despite this, many people living along the riverbanks continue to use the water for bathing. On the other hand, members of the Kaibarta community still depend on fishing in the river as it is their traditional occupation to sustain their families.

During summer, waste materials, garbage and drainage water from the city directly mix into the river, worsening the pollution levels.