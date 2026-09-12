ETV Bharat / state

State Honours To Be Accorded To Solomon Pappaiah: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

Madurai: The Tamil Nadu government will accord state honours to the mortal remains of renowned Tamil scholar and Pattimandram moderator Solomon Papaiah, Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar announced on Saturday.

Solomon Papaiah, 90, passed away on Friday following age-related health issues. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Gnanaolipuram near Arappalayam in Madurai, where Tamil scholars, political leaders, literary personalities and members of the film industry have been paying their respects.

Several leaders and organisations had urged the government to accord state honours to the veteran Tamil scholar in recognition of his contribution to Tamil language, literature and the Pattimandram tradition.

Pappaiah's assistant Raja had earlier said that the scholar had expressed a clear wish to be cremated. His last rites are scheduled to be held at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai before noon on Saturday at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai.

Raja had on Friday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to accord state honours to the veteran Tamil scholar, citing his contribution to the Tamil language and Pattimandram tradition. Papaiah became a household name through Pattimandrams, where his humorous delivery and simple, accessible Tamil won him a wide following.