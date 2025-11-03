ETV Bharat / state

MICE Tourism 2.0: Thousands of foreign tourists and businessmen to visit Hyderabad in the next four months

Hyderabad: The state government has focused on MICE tourism with the aim of attracting tourists from foreign and other states. Several global conferences will be held in Hyderabad beginning this month till February next year. The Tourism Corporation aims to know the details of the delegates coming from other states in India and abroad and help them plan visits to various attractive places in the state. The organization is moving forward with MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) Tourism 2.0 and coined a slogan, ‘Come for business.. Visit Telangana.

The state government has started preparations to organize various activities to attract tourists, beginning with an international conference in Hyderabad this month.

An International Short Film Festival will be held in December followed by the BITS Pilani Global Summit in January. The Tourism Corporation has begun preparing brochures and digital visuals to attract the attention of foreign tourists and domestic business tourists coming to Hyderabad in Telangana. They have begun identifying specific hotels, airports, and conference venues. Special tourism desks will be set up in hotels where tourists will stay. The tourism department said, these events will also be promoted by event organizers.