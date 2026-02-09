ETV Bharat / state

Customers Cannot Blame Banks For Frauds Caused By Own Negligence, Rules Uttarakhand Consumer Forum

Dehradun: In a significant ruling, the Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission stated that if fraud in an online transaction is caused due to the customer's own negligence, then the bank or digital payment platform cannot be held responsible.

The ruling was delivered in a case pertaining to Sachin Kumar, a resident of Haridwar. Sachin alleged that on November 26, he attempted to transfer Rs 25,000 from his Google Pay account, but the transaction failed. However, he claimed the amount was deducted from his bank account.

Sachin said he received some suspicious messages, and over the next two days, money was withdrawn from his account multiple times. This resulted in a total of Rs 1,06,500 being debited from his bank account. Sachin said he filed a complaint with his bank (Punjab National Bank), but when he didn't receive a satisfactory response, he filed a case with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The Commission held that the bank was at fault and ordered it to refund the amount to Sachin. However, the bank appealed the decision with the State Consumer Commission. During the hearing at the State Consumer Commission, it emerged that all the transactions were made using the customer's own mobile phone.

The Commission stated in its order that "the security of the mobile phone, OTP, password, and UPI PIN is entirely the consumer's responsibility. If someone fails to protect these details, the bank or digital app cannot be held responsible."