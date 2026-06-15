ETV Bharat / state

State Consumer Commission Cuts Fine On Biscuit Manufacturer In ‘Missing Biscuit’ Case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has reduced a penalty imposed on a leading biscuit manufacturer from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 in a case of biscuit packets that allegedly contained one biscuit fewer than expected.

A complaint was filed by Dillibabu, a resident of Mathur Milk Colony in Tiruvallur district, who purchased 20 packets of 'Marie Light' biscuits in December 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown to feed stray dogs.

According to the complaint, Dillibabu found that 10 of the 20 packets contained only 15 biscuits instead of the 16 biscuits he expected. Dissatisfied with the response from the retailer and the manufacturer, ITC, he approached the Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking action against the company.

After hearing the matter, the district commission ruled in favour of the complainant and directed ITC to pay Rs1 lakh as compensation along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. Challenging the order, the company filed an appeal before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.