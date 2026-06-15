State Consumer Commission Cuts Fine On Biscuit Manufacturer In ‘Missing Biscuit’ Case
According to the complaint, Dillibabu found that 10 of the 20 packets contained only 15 biscuits instead of the 16 biscuits he expected.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has reduced a penalty imposed on a leading biscuit manufacturer from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 in a case of biscuit packets that allegedly contained one biscuit fewer than expected.
A complaint was filed by Dillibabu, a resident of Mathur Milk Colony in Tiruvallur district, who purchased 20 packets of 'Marie Light' biscuits in December 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown to feed stray dogs.
According to the complaint, Dillibabu found that 10 of the 20 packets contained only 15 biscuits instead of the 16 biscuits he expected. Dissatisfied with the response from the retailer and the manufacturer, ITC, he approached the Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking action against the company.
After hearing the matter, the district commission ruled in favour of the complainant and directed ITC to pay Rs1 lakh as compensation along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. Challenging the order, the company filed an appeal before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
Commission Chairman Justice R. Subbiah said that the biscuit packet clearly mentioned a net weight of 76 grams and that the number of biscuits indicated on the packaging was only a voluntary declaration by the manufacturer, not a statutory requirement.
The commission noted that a variation of up to 4.5 grams in weight is legally permissible. Therefore, a packet weighing 74 grams instead of the declared 76 grams would still fall within the acceptable range.
Justice Subbiah further observed that the complainant had not suffered any substantial financial loss, as the determining factor for the product was its net weight rather than the number of biscuits contained in the packet.
Accepting the manufacturer's argument, the commission modified the district forum's order and reduced the compensation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. The litigation costs awarded to the complainant were also reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000.
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