State Approval Mandatory For Adani-MSC Vizhinjam Port Deal, Says Kerala CM V D Satheesan
Under the concession agreement, the Adani Group cannot alter the ownership structure of the project without obtaining state government's consent, says CM
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that the Kerala government's prior approval is mandatory for the Adani Group's proposed transfer of a 49% stake in the Vizhinjam International Seaport here to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
MSC, the shipping behemoth and world's largest container shipping firm, acquired the stakes in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) for $1.397 billion (approximately Rs 13,220 crore).
Replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and a question by Xavier Chittilappilly in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government is aware of reports regarding the proposed transaction. However, he acknowledged that the Adani Group has neither approached the state government nor sought its permission.
The deal values AVPPL, which operates the Vizhinjam port, at $2.85 billion (around Rs 27,000 crore) and will be made through, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), MSC's global port operating arm but subjected to regulatory approvals.
The deal, expected to be the largest foreign investment in both Kerala and India's port sector, brings TiL which operated more than 100 container terminals across five continents annually and handles over 70 million containers every year (TEUs).
AVPPL will be the third container terminal jointly operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and MSC in India after Mundra in Gujarat and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.
The Chief Minister pointed out that, under the concession agreement, the Adani Group cannot alter the ownership structure of the project without obtaining the state government's consent. Since the port is scheduled to be handed over to the Kerala government in 2080, he said discussions involving such a significant foreign investment must take place with the state as an active stakeholder.
Emphasising that national security remains paramount, the Chief Minister said clearances from the Union Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Home Affairs would also be required. He said the state government would consider approving the Adani-MSC agreement only after ensuring that national security, public interest, fair competition, investment promotion, long-term development objectives, and the state's revenue interests are fully safeguarded.
The second phase of development at Vizhinjam Port is progressing rapidly. The port currently has an annual container handling capacity of 1.6 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs, the measurement used in shipping and logistics sector to quantify cargo volume and terminal capacity). With the completion of the ongoing expansion, expected by December 2028, capacity is projected to increase more than threefold to 5.7 million TEUs.
According to Satheesan, MSC's participation is expected to attract additional container traffic, strengthen infrastructure, and reinforce Vizhinjam's position as a leading transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean region.
Rehabilitation Package For Fishers
Responding to another query by MLA Saji Cherian, the Chief Minister announced that a special rehabilitation package would be implemented for families displaced or affected by the port project. "Fishermen living on congested one- or two-cent plots will be provided with well-equipped flats or houses," Satheesan said and added that these measures are being implemented under the Rs 475-crore rehabilitation package announced during tenure of the Oommen Chandy government between 2011 and 2016, reaffirming the state's commitment to supporting coastal communities affected by climate change and coastal erosion.
Replying to a question from Najeeb Kanthapuram, Satheesan said the government plans to establish an international-standard maritime museum to strengthen the link between Vizhinjam port and the academic sector. The museum will showcase the maritime history of the Portuguese, Dutch and British periods as well as the legacy of Kunjali Marakkar
The Chief Minister also announced that new academic programmes in maritime law, logistics and related fields would be introduced to enhance employment opportunities. An LLM programme specialising in maritime law has already commenced in aided college, Mar Ivanios in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Chief Minister added that the government will also pursue projects to accelerate economic growth in the Malabar region by leveraging the development potential of the Azhikkal, Beypore and Vizhinjam ports.
Also Read