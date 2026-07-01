ETV Bharat / state

State Approval Mandatory For Adani-MSC Vizhinjam Port Deal, Says Kerala CM V D Satheesan

Chief Minsiter V D Satheesan told Kerala Assembly that the Adani Group cannot alter the ownership structure of the project without obtaining the government's consent ( Sabha TV (Govt. of Kerala) )

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that the Kerala government's prior approval is mandatory for the Adani Group's proposed transfer of a 49% stake in the Vizhinjam International Seaport here to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

MSC, the shipping behemoth and world's largest container shipping firm, acquired the stakes in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) for $1.397 billion (approximately Rs 13,220 crore).

Replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and a question by Xavier Chittilappilly in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government is aware of reports regarding the proposed transaction. However, he acknowledged that the Adani Group has neither approached the state government nor sought its permission.

The deal values AVPPL, which operates the Vizhinjam port, at $2.85 billion (around Rs 27,000 crore) and will be made through, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), MSC's global port operating arm but subjected to regulatory approvals.

The deal, expected to be the largest foreign investment in both Kerala and India's port sector, brings TiL which operated more than 100 container terminals across five continents annually and handles over 70 million containers every year (TEUs).

AVPPL will be the third container terminal jointly operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and MSC in India after Mundra in Gujarat and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, under the concession agreement, the Adani Group cannot alter the ownership structure of the project without obtaining the state government's consent. Since the port is scheduled to be handed over to the Kerala government in 2080, he said discussions involving such a significant foreign investment must take place with the state as an active stakeholder.

Emphasising that national security remains paramount, the Chief Minister said clearances from the Union Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Home Affairs would also be required. He said the state government would consider approving the Adani-MSC agreement only after ensuring that national security, public interest, fair competition, investment promotion, long-term development objectives, and the state's revenue interests are fully safeguarded.