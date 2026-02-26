ETV Bharat / state

Startuppedia'26 Begins At IPE Shamirpet, Brings Students And Investors Together At National Startup Summit

Hyderabad: The 12th National Startup Summit Startuppedia'26 kicked off on Thursday at the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) campus in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, bringing business school students and investors onto a single platform. Students from universities across the country, thronged the campus, creating a vibrant buzz as the two-day event got underway.

Speakers set the tone by asserting that problems spark innovation and that business students must adapt their skills to rapidly changing conditions to succeed with innovative projects. The inaugural day featured engaging keynote addresses and panel discussions that drew keen participation from students.

IPE Director Prof. Srinivasa Murthy said the institute felt proud to host the national-level summit for the 12th consecutive year. Academic Dean Prof. V. Srikanth described Startuppedia as a strong platform for nurturing business ideas and highlighted observation, interest and agreement as key milestones in business management.

Startuppedia'26 aims to convert business ideas into reality by connecting young innovators with investors. ETV Bharat serves as the digital media partner for the summit.

Speaker series, panel discussions and mentorship sessions continued throughout the day as part of the event schedule.