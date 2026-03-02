ETV Bharat / state

Startupedia'26: Eco-Sustainable Startup Tops IPE's 12th National Summit

Day two began with high-energy startup pitch sessions, where student entrepreneurs from institutions across the country presented innovative business models and forward-looking solutions across multiple sectors. The pitches reflected strong creativity, strategic thinking, and entrepreneurial excellence, underscoring the national character of the summit.

The second and final day of Startupedia'26 concluded on February 27, bringing down the curtains on two days of intensive entrepreneurial learning, innovation, and competition.

Hyderabad: Chars and Oils Company (Eco-Sustainable Industry) emerged as the winner of Startupedia'26, the 12th National-Level Startup Summit organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) at Shamirpet in Hyderabad. Team Mrs Mille (Agri-tech Industry) emerged as the first runner-up and Team Forivo (Edutech Industry) as the second runner-up.

The first round of evaluation was conducted by a jury comprising Reshma Ravuri, Suneetha Thammineedi, Srinithya Karati, Ashutosh Chowhan, and Avanija Ramanan, along with senior IPE faculty members, including Prof. Ananth, Prof. M.J. Ramakrishna, Dr Syed Azher Ali, Dr Naresh, Prof. Kalyan, Prof. Shaheen, Dr Sagarika, Dr G. Surendar Reddy, and Dr P Kalyani.

Following the preliminary round, 14 teams advanced to Round 2, where their ideas were assessed by an expert industry jury on parameters such as innovation, feasibility, scalability, and market viability. The Round 2 jury included Esha Rao, Satish Kathirisetti, N.V. Subba Rao, Ashutosh Chowhan, Avanija Ramanan, and Dr Surendar Reddy.

The summit concluded with a grand valedictory ceremony, graced by Dr Guntaku Dileep Kumar, Founder and CEO of AG Tech Innovation Lab LLC, as the Chief Guest. Also present were IPE Director Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murty, Prof. Laxmi Kumari, Dr Prarthana Kumar, and Student Coordinator Mythri.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Murty highlighted the role of entrepreneurial initiatives in shaping future leaders and commended the organising team for the smooth conduct of the summit. In his keynote address, Dr Dileep Kumar shared insights from his entrepreneurial journey, encouraging participants to pursue innovation with confidence and resilience. He noted that success begins the moment entrepreneurs step forward to pitch their ideas and appreciated IPE for fostering entrepreneurship through platforms like Startupedia.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Prarthana Kumar, who congratulated the winners, acknowledged the efforts of participants, organisers, and volunteers, and thanked the dignitaries and jury members for making Startupedia'26 a grand success.