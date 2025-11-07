Startup Park Inaugurated In Bengaluru: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Urges Youth To Seize Opportunities
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Startup Park in Bengaluru, calling on the youth to make full use of the state's growing opportunities in technology and other sectors.
"Karnataka is an ocean of opportunities," said Shivakumar. "Beyond technology, the state offers immense potential across various industries. Young people must make the best use of these opportunities and move forward with confidence."
Located on Hosur Road near Madiwala, the Startup Park has been conceptualised and developed by Ique Ventures as India’s first fully integrated Startup Innovation Hub. The facility is designed to nurture over 10,000 startups, generate one lakh jobs, and attract ₹50,000 crore in investments into Karnataka's economy by 2030.
Building a Unified Ecosystem for Entrepreneurs
At the inauguration, Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and CEO of Ique Ventures and Founder of Startup Park, said that the initiative aims to strengthen the entire startup ecosystem in Karnataka.
"Bengaluru has always been the heartbeat of India's startup story," he told ETV Bharat. "But in the next phase, our focus is not just on creating companies, but on building the strength of an entire ecosystem. Startup Park will be Karnataka's growth engine. Our goal is to empower founders, generate employment, and make Bengaluru a global hub for innovation."
Shoukath added that Startup Park is a collaborative platform where entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors can come together to shape the future of innovation in India. "We want to make the journey of entrepreneurship easier — from the first idea to a sustainable enterprise," he said.
Startup Park provides step-by-step guidance to startups, from idea development to business establishment. It offers incubation, mentorship, R&D support, legal and branding assistance, and access to investors. The Startup School within the Park provides educational support, while the Innovation Lab allows entrepreneurs to test and refine their products.
Facilities and Services to Empower Startups
The Park's infrastructure includes an Investor Studio, Pitch Lab, Global Connect Lounge, Mentorship Hub, and Co-working Spaces. It also has creative and collaborative areas such as Podcast Studios, Fab Labs, Green Studios, and Wellness Zones, aimed at fostering an open, innovative atmosphere.
Entrepreneurs from any part of Karnataka can access these facilities. Those seeking mentorship or facing financial challenges can visit the Park after booking an appointment. A 24/7 helpline will also be made available for startup-related support and inquiries
"Startup Park is built for dreamers," said Shoukath. "Anyone with a vision or idea is welcome here. We are not just supporting startups — we are building a community where founders can grow together."
While addressing the gathering, Shivakumar summed up, "If our youth seize these opportunities and work with determination, Bengaluru will not only remain India’s startup capital — it will emerge as a global innovation hub."
