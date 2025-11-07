ETV Bharat / state

Startup Park Inaugurated In Bengaluru: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Urges Youth To Seize Opportunities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Startup Park in Bengaluru, calling on the youth to make full use of the state's growing opportunities in technology and other sectors.

"Karnataka is an ocean of opportunities," said Shivakumar. "Beyond technology, the state offers immense potential across various industries. Young people must make the best use of these opportunities and move forward with confidence."

Located on Hosur Road near Madiwala, the Startup Park has been conceptualised and developed by Ique Ventures as India’s first fully integrated Startup Innovation Hub. The facility is designed to nurture over 10,000 startups, generate one lakh jobs, and attract ₹50,000 crore in investments into Karnataka's economy by 2030.

Building a Unified Ecosystem for Entrepreneurs

At the inauguration, Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and CEO of Ique Ventures and Founder of Startup Park, said that the initiative aims to strengthen the entire startup ecosystem in Karnataka.

"Bengaluru has always been the heartbeat of India's startup story," he told ETV Bharat. "But in the next phase, our focus is not just on creating companies, but on building the strength of an entire ecosystem. Startup Park will be Karnataka's growth engine. Our goal is to empower founders, generate employment, and make Bengaluru a global hub for innovation."

Shoukath added that Startup Park is a collaborative platform where entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors can come together to shape the future of innovation in India. "We want to make the journey of entrepreneurship easier — from the first idea to a sustainable enterprise," he said.