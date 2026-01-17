Started Writing To Inculcate Moral Values Among Children: Sudha Murthy
Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, she urged grandparents to show their grandchildren India's historical heritage and natural beauty instead of taking them abroad.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Jaipur: Noted author Sudha Murthy on Saturday said she took up the pen to inculcate good values among children through storytelling, as the rise of nuclear families has deprived them of moral values.
"These days, joint families are breaking up. Children don't get to live with their grandparents, and women are often engrossed in TV serials. This is leading to a decline in conversation at home and the moral values children receive. To fill this void, I started writing stories for children, so that good values could be taught through storytelling," Murthy said at the 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026.
Titled 'The Magic of the Lost Earrings' and moderated by filmmaker Mandira Nair, the session saw Murty speaking openly about her life, journey as an author and children's literature. She has penned nine novels, six experience-based books and several technical and inspirational books so far.
She appealed to grandparents to show their grandchildren India's historical heritage and natural beauty instead of taking them abroad. "There are countless wonderful places to visit and learn about in India. I would personally take my own grandchild to the Northeast and Cherrapunji so that he could better understand his own country," she added.
According to the 75-year-old author, the story of India's past, particularly Partition, is essential for children to understand, and she consciously addresses the sensitive topic in her latest book, "The Magic of the Lost Earrings", to help young readers realise it was a "mistake" that must never be repeated.
Murthy said one wrong decision in life can affect many people, so every step should be taken thoughtfully. "Money and success are important, but they are not everything. True strength lies in self-confidence and the ability to overcome difficult situations. Without these, neither success nor peace of mind can be achieved," she added.
Murty said the impulse to explore this painful chapter of history in her new novel was rooted in a desire to explain it to her own granddaughter, Anoushka Sunak, on whom the book's central character, Nooni, is based. "If you don't know history, you won't understand your future... When I look at the Partition, I always feel that I should tell children: this happened. What happened was wrong and should not be repeated. I felt very sorry for the people who emigrated from what is today called Pakistan and Bangladesh.
"Just because a person who knew nothing about India — its culture or its languages — took a pencil and drew a line, and said that from that moment onwards this land no longer belonged to them and had become a foreign land. How heartbreaking that is," said the philanthropist, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP.
Drawing from personal experience, Murty referred to the family history of her son-in-law, former British prime minister Rishi Sunak, whose family was uprooted twice — first during Partition and later in Africa. She noted that Sunak's grandparents were originally from regions that are now in Pakistan and were forced to leave everything behind during Partition. After rebuilding their lives in Nairobi, they were uprooted again and eventually migrated to London when Sunak's father was ten years old.
"They lost their homes, businesses and savings, rebuilt their lives in Africa, and were uprooted again before finally settling in London," Murty said, pointing out that losing one's home repeatedly is a hardship few truly comprehend.
This, she added, is what she wanted her granddaughter to understand: how much effort and sacrifice lie behind the stability people enjoy today. "I wanted to tell her that land and freedom are not easily earned. Our ancestors worked very hard, losing their homes more than once, and still rebuilt their lives with resilience," she added.
