ETV Bharat / state

Started Writing To Inculcate Moral Values Among Children: Sudha Murthy

Jaipur: Noted author Sudha Murthy on Saturday said she took up the pen to inculcate good values among children through storytelling, as the rise of nuclear families has deprived them of moral values.

"These days, joint families are breaking up. Children don't get to live with their grandparents, and women are often engrossed in TV serials. This is leading to a decline in conversation at home and the moral values ​​children receive. To fill this void, I started writing stories for children, so that good values ​​could be taught through storytelling," Murthy said at the 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026.

Titled 'The Magic of the Lost Earrings' and moderated by filmmaker Mandira Nair, the session saw Murty speaking openly about her life, journey as an author and children's literature. She has penned nine novels, six experience-based books and several technical and inspirational books so far.

She appealed to grandparents to show their grandchildren India's historical heritage and natural beauty instead of taking them abroad. "There are countless wonderful places to visit and learn about in India. I would personally take my own grandchild to the Northeast and Cherrapunji so that he could better understand his own country," she added.

According to the 75-year-old author, the story of India's past, particularly Partition, is essential for children to understand, and she consciously addresses the sensitive topic in her latest book, "The Magic of the Lost Earrings", to help young readers realise it was a "mistake" that must never be repeated.

Murthy said one wrong decision in life can affect many people, so every step should be taken thoughtfully. "Money and success are important, but they are not everything. True strength lies in self-confidence and the ability to overcome difficult situations. Without these, neither success nor peace of mind can be achieved," she added.