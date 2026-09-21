ETV Bharat / state

Starbucks Signs MoU With TN Govt To Set Up Global Capability Centre In Chennai

Chennai: US-based coffeehouse chain Starbucks is set to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, a move expected to create over 800 high-paying technology jobs in the state. As per the release, Starbucks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The project is expected to create 800 high-paying jobs for technology professionals, according to the state’s Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department. The facility will mark Starbucks’ first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India and will operate independently of its retail joint venture with Tata Consumer Products in the country.

Speaking at the event, Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadharajan said that India is very important for the company. He further said, “Chennai has abundant skilled tech talent, employees here tend to stay longer with companies (less attrition), the state has excellent infrastructure, and the incentives offered by the Tamil Nadu government will help in finding new solutions and growing the business.”

After signing the MoU, CM Vijay said that the trust placed in the state by such a world-renowned company is a testament to the talent of the youth. He further said that this investment will prove that Tamil Nadu is a great place for such top companies to come. He expressed his best wishes on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for a long and successful journey with Starbucks.