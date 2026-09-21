Starbucks Signs MoU With TN Govt To Set Up Global Capability Centre In Chennai
Starbucks is launching its first global capability centre in Chennai, creating 800 tech jobs to support its global business and technology operations.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Chennai: US-based coffeehouse chain Starbucks is set to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, a move expected to create over 800 high-paying technology jobs in the state. As per the release, Starbucks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
The project is expected to create 800 high-paying jobs for technology professionals, according to the state’s Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department. The facility will mark Starbucks’ first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India and will operate independently of its retail joint venture with Tata Consumer Products in the country.
அமெரிக்காவைத் தலைமையிடமாகக் கொண்ட ஸ்டார்பக்ஸ் காபி (STARBUCKS COFFEE) நிறுவனம், 800 தொழில்நுட்ப நிபுணர்களுக்கு உயர் ஊதிய வேலைவாய்ப்பு அளிக்கும் வகையில் சென்னையில் உலகளாவிய திறன் மையம் (Global Capability Centre – GCC) அமைப்பதற்கான புரிந்துணர்வு ஒப்பந்தம் மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு… pic.twitter.com/SW5GZ5LNfh— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 21, 2026
Speaking at the event, Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadharajan said that India is very important for the company. He further said, “Chennai has abundant skilled tech talent, employees here tend to stay longer with companies (less attrition), the state has excellent infrastructure, and the incentives offered by the Tamil Nadu government will help in finding new solutions and growing the business.”
After signing the MoU, CM Vijay said that the trust placed in the state by such a world-renowned company is a testament to the talent of the youth. He further said that this investment will prove that Tamil Nadu is a great place for such top companies to come. He expressed his best wishes on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for a long and successful journey with Starbucks.
Welcoming the move, Virudhai Magal Keerthana, Minister for Industries & Investment Promotion, Govt of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tamil Nadu x Starbucks, a partnership blended to perfection.”
“Our Government today signed an MoU with Starbucks to establish its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, in presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. This will create 800 high value jobs in the first phase,” she said in a social media post on X.
We just brewed something strong.— Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) September 21, 2026
Tamil Nadu x Starbucks, a partnership blended to perfection. Delighted to welcome Starbucks GCC to Tamil Nadu.
Our Government today signed an MoU with Starbucks to establish its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, in presence of Hon'ble Chief… pic.twitter.com/pqt5ZCJbX7
The development comes shortly after another US major announced plans to establish a GCC in Tamil Nadu. US-based healthcare and pharmacy services company Walgreens is setting up its first Global Capability Centre in India in Chennai, with plans to create over 250 high-value jobs in the first year and expand operations in the coming years.
Walgreens India Private Limited signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat. The new GCC will be located at the DLF Downtown complex in Taramani, along the newly announced OMR GCC Corridor, according to an official release.
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