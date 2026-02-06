ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 13 Star Tortoises Seized In Joint Wildlife Trafficking Raid In Bundi

Bundi: Acting on credible intelligence received from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), a joint team of the Bundi Forest Division, Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, and WCCB carried out a major operation against wildlife trafficking on Friday, conducting raids in the Khatkhar area and a private house in Devpura locality of Bundi city in Rajasthan.

During the raid, officials recovered 13 rare Star Tortoises that were being illegally kept at the residence. Bundi Deputy Conservator of Forests Alok Gupta said the tortoises were being unlawfully kept as pets, and initial investigations suggest they may have been intended for illegal sale or trafficking. Further inquiry is underway.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Sunil Dhabhai said, "The Star Tortoise is listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Possession, breeding, buying, or selling of Schedule-I species is illegal and attracts strict punishment and heavy fines".