Rajasthan: 13 Star Tortoises Seized In Joint Wildlife Trafficking Raid In Bundi
Authorities suspect the protected species was being kept for illegal sale or trafficking.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bundi: Acting on credible intelligence received from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), a joint team of the Bundi Forest Division, Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, and WCCB carried out a major operation against wildlife trafficking on Friday, conducting raids in the Khatkhar area and a private house in Devpura locality of Bundi city in Rajasthan.
During the raid, officials recovered 13 rare Star Tortoises that were being illegally kept at the residence. Bundi Deputy Conservator of Forests Alok Gupta said the tortoises were being unlawfully kept as pets, and initial investigations suggest they may have been intended for illegal sale or trafficking. Further inquiry is underway.
Assistant Conservator of Forests Sunil Dhabhai said, "The Star Tortoise is listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Possession, breeding, buying, or selling of Schedule-I species is illegal and attracts strict punishment and heavy fines".
Officials found the tortoises stored in special containers inside the house. All seized tortoises have been taken into safe custody and placed under forest department protection. After medical examination, they will be sent to an appropriate rehabilitation centre.
Deputy Conservator Alok Gupta appealed to the public not to keep wildlife at home. He said anyone who unknowingly possesses a wild animal should voluntarily hand it over to the forest department, and such cooperation will be considered sympathetically. However, strict legal action will be taken in cases of illegal possession. He added that keeping wildlife at home is not only a legal offence but also harmful to their natural life and the ecosystem.
