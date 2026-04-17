ETV Bharat / state

Star Hotels In Goa Self-Downgrading To Avoid Paying Higher Fees: Minister Khaunte

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday claimed that several star-rated hotels in the coastal state are deliberately downgrading themselves to avoid paying higher government fees, resulting in a loss of revenue to the exchequer. Khaunte told reporters in Porvorim that even a few five-star hotels that were supposed to be in the ‘A’ or ‘B’ category are moving to lower categories to save fees.

The minister also hinted at action being taken against his own tourism department officials, who were supposed to physically inspect these properties before allotting the categories.