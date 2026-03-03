ETV Bharat / state

Stampede-Like Situation Outside Puri Jagannath Temple On Dola Purnima, Several Injured

Puri: A stampede-like situation broke out near Dola Bedi at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday following heavy rush of devotees on the auspicious occasion of 'Dola Purnima'.

Due to the unprecedented rush, at least four to five devotees fell down but escaped with minor injuries. Immediately after the commotion, Police and servitors rescued the devotees and brought the situation under control, averting a major mishap, officials said.

The incident took place when Lord Dola Govinda, along with Goddess Bhudevi and Goddess Sridevi, was being taken in a ceremonial procession around the outer periphery of the Dola Vedi as per ritual traditions. After the deities' palanquin entered the Dola Bedi, devotees waiting outside attempted to move inside for darshan, leading to a heavy rush.

Sanatan Bhoi, a devotee present near the Dola Bedi, said the crowd suddenly surged forward. Subsequently, police officials present there intervened, rescued the devotees and brought the situation under control.