Stampede-Like Situation Outside Puri Jagannath Temple On Dola Purnima, Several Injured
A brief rush of devotees near Dola Bedi in Puri on auspicious Dola Purnima led to a stampede-like situation, with several people sustaining minor injuries.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Puri: A stampede-like situation broke out near Dola Bedi at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday following heavy rush of devotees on the auspicious occasion of 'Dola Purnima'.
Due to the unprecedented rush, at least four to five devotees fell down but escaped with minor injuries. Immediately after the commotion, Police and servitors rescued the devotees and brought the situation under control, averting a major mishap, officials said.
The incident took place when Lord Dola Govinda, along with Goddess Bhudevi and Goddess Sridevi, was being taken in a ceremonial procession around the outer periphery of the Dola Vedi as per ritual traditions. After the deities' palanquin entered the Dola Bedi, devotees waiting outside attempted to move inside for darshan, leading to a heavy rush.
Sanatan Bhoi, a devotee present near the Dola Bedi, said the crowd suddenly surged forward. Subsequently, police officials present there intervened, rescued the devotees and brought the situation under control.
A police officer present at the spot said, "Arrangements had been made for orderly darshan through a queue system, and additional personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd."
He appealed to devotees to maintain peace and discipline while having darshan. The situation has returned to normalcy, police added.
A large number of devotees have gathered outside the temple on the occasion of 'Dola Purnima' and the number is likely to increase further as the day progresses.
