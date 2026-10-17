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At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal

The injured were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition.

At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal
Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST

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Kolkata: At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story

TAGGED:

NORTH KOLKATA
STAMPEDE
WEST BENGAL DURGA PUJA
CROWD SURGE DURGA PANDAL
COMMUNITY DURGA PUJA

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