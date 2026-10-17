ETV Bharat / state

At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal

Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.