Woman killed, 8 Injured In Stampede At Navgrah Temple In MP's Gwalior
Repersentational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Gwalior: A woman was killed, and at least eight others sustained injuries in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police officials said on Tuesday.
Further details are awaited.