Woman killed, 8 Injured In Stampede At Navgrah Temple In MP's Gwalior

A woman was killed, and at least six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district.

Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST

Gwalior: A woman was killed, and at least eight others sustained injuries in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police officials said on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

