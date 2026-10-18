ETV Bharat / state

Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja: Eyewitnesses Flag Crowd Management Lapses, Police Initiate Probe

A distraught woman speaks to police personnel after her relative was injured in a stampede-like situation caused by an exit gate collapse due to heavy crowd pressure at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes and heavy rain contributed to the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that left 19 people dead on Saturday evening, a senior officer said.

Several eyewitnesses alleged that announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement were inadequate, leaving visitors confused during the rush hours.

Locals also claimed that police deployment at the pandal was inadequate, alleging that personnel were mainly stationed near the VIP entrance.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

Locals also alleged that there was little administrative assistance in taking the injured to hospitals. "There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," the police officer told PTI.

The police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident, crowd control measures, arrangements at the venue and the response of the authorities during the emergency, he said.

"Eyewitness accounts and other evidence will be examined as part of the investigation," he added. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.