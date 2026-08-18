ETV Bharat / state

Stalled For Three Years, Andhra Pradesh Resumes DL, RC Services At Record-Low Rates

Earlier, the transport department used to spend Rs 108 for each DL and RC. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Stalled for three years, the process of distributing driving licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC) cards in Andhra Pradesh resumed after tenders for these services were finalised on Monday.

Since the tender was awarded at a significantly lower cost compared to the past, the state transport department is expected to save a substantial amount of money.

While the contractor had previously been making exorbitant profits under the guise of supplying smart cards, the transport department and the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) officials have now put a stop to this practice.

The APTS invited tenders for the supply of DL and RC cards on behalf of the transport department. It required the contractor to handle all responsibilities, including supplying cards at the transport commissionerate, printing details on the cards, and ensuring their delivery to cardholders' doorsteps.

Five companies — Rosmerta Technologies, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, Versatile Card Technologies, Colorplast Systems, and Selp India — submitted bids. Among them, Rosmerta Technologies quoted the lowest price of Rs 42.26 per card, and the tender was subsequently awarded to it.

Earlier, the transport department used to spend Rs 108 for each DL and RC. Details were printed onto the cards using printers purchased by the department and installed at the regional transport offices across the state.

The same contracting firm handled the supply of ribbons required for printers and the lamination of cards. While the cost for these services was Rs 16 per unit, Rs 35 was paid for Speed ​​Post. Thus, the total cost incurred per card amounted to Rs 108.