Stalled For Three Years, Andhra Pradesh Resumes DL, RC Services At Record-Low Rates
The Transport Department is expected to save a substantial amount of money as the new tender has been awarded for just Rs 42.26 per card.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Amaravati: Stalled for three years, the process of distributing driving licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC) cards in Andhra Pradesh resumed after tenders for these services were finalised on Monday.
Since the tender was awarded at a significantly lower cost compared to the past, the state transport department is expected to save a substantial amount of money.
While the contractor had previously been making exorbitant profits under the guise of supplying smart cards, the transport department and the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) officials have now put a stop to this practice.
The APTS invited tenders for the supply of DL and RC cards on behalf of the transport department. It required the contractor to handle all responsibilities, including supplying cards at the transport commissionerate, printing details on the cards, and ensuring their delivery to cardholders' doorsteps.
Five companies — Rosmerta Technologies, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, Versatile Card Technologies, Colorplast Systems, and Selp India — submitted bids. Among them, Rosmerta Technologies quoted the lowest price of Rs 42.26 per card, and the tender was subsequently awarded to it.
Earlier, the transport department used to spend Rs 108 for each DL and RC. Details were printed onto the cards using printers purchased by the department and installed at the regional transport offices across the state.
The same contracting firm handled the supply of ribbons required for printers and the lamination of cards. While the cost for these services was Rs 16 per unit, Rs 35 was paid for Speed Post. Thus, the total cost incurred per card amounted to Rs 108.
An Ahmedabad-based contracting firm had dominated the operations for nearly two decades by supplying these very cards. Even officials backed the firm, sourcing cards exclusively from it and paying substantial amounts.
The latest bid by Rosmerta Technologies of Rs 42.26 per card will result in a saving of over Rs 65 per unit for the government compared to the previous contractor.
The YSRCP government failed to float tenders for the supply of smart cards. As payments to the existing contractor for supplied cards were severely delayed, the services were halted for months. Since August 2023, the issuance of DL and RC cards was completely halted.
After the NDA government assumed office, a decision was made to resume the card issuance services, and the process was implemented from October 2024. A decision was taken to issue cards featuring QR codes, and tenders were invited for the same.
The state requires an average of 33.6 lakh cards annually. The government collects a fee of Rs 235 from vehicle owners for the issuance of DL and RC, comprising Rs 200 for the cards and Rs 35 for postal charges.
Over 45 lakh cards pending for issuance since October 2024 will be issued on priority. Additionally, a backlog of 18 lakh cards between August 2023 and October 2024, when the card issuance process was suspended, also needs to be cleared.
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