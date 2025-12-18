ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Writes To President Murmu Urging Return Of Bills To Governor

Chennai: In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested the return of two Bills to Governor RN Ravi, "with a direction to him to consider the Bills in accordance with law and the aid and advice of the state government".

The Bills — The Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 and The Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — were reserved by the Governor for the consideration of the President on July 14. The Bills were introduced and unanimously passed by the Assembly on April 29 and sent for the governor's assent in May.

The Kalaignar University Bill aims to establish a university in Kumbakonam named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi by bifurcating Bharathidasan University to cater to the higher education needs of students in the districts of Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. Ravi has reportedly sent the bill to the President due to concerns regarding adherence to the norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the appointment of vice-chancellors.