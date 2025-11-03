Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar To Take 'Diplomatic Efforts' For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen, Boats
Stalin urges Jaishankar for release of 114 fishermen, who are in custody of Sri Lankan authorities along with 247 boats.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate immediate "diplomatic efforts" with the Sri Lankan government to secure release of all the detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats.
"These recurrent incidents have caused profound distress among the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably linked to the sea. Each apprehension not only deprives families of their primary means of sustenance but also instills a deep sense of fear and insecurity," Stalin stated in a letter to Jaishankar. .
The move comes on a day when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 35 fishermen from the southern state for fishing in Sri Lankan waters and seized three mechanised and a country boat.
In his letter, the DMK chief said, "I wish to bring to your kind attention the recent apprehension of 35 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy". He said on November 3, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam along with their three mechanised fishing boats. On the same day, in a separate incident, four fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were also apprehended, along with their country craft, he added.
According to the CM, as of now, 114 fishermen and 247 boats are under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.
"I therefore request you to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of all the detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats," his letter read.
