Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar To Take 'Diplomatic Efforts' For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen, Boats

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate immediate "diplomatic efforts" with the Sri Lankan government to secure release of all the detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats.

"These recurrent incidents have caused profound distress among the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably linked to the sea. Each apprehension not only deprives families of their primary means of sustenance but also instills a deep sense of fear and insecurity," Stalin stated in a letter to Jaishankar. .

The move comes on a day when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 35 fishermen from the southern state for fishing in Sri Lankan waters and seized three mechanised and a country boat.