ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Urges DMK Cadres To Focus Attention On Door-To-Door Campaign

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged DMK cadres to focus their attention on the door-to-door campaign in every village to distribute leaflets and canvass for votes. He has also called upon them to work actively in constituencies where their alliance partners are contesting with the mindset " I, as one among you, stand there myself" to ensure victory in the Assembly elections.

"Only 10 days remain till polling for the 2026 Assembly elections. Wherever I go, I witness the surging spirit of our party cadres. I see a sense of joy among the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in an X post addressing party cadres.

He said two things are clearly evident in every constituency: the tangible benefits that the schemes of the five-year 'Dravidian Model' administration have delivered to the people, and the high expectations the public holds for the landmark schemes intended to be implemented under the upcoming 'Dravidian Model 2.0' administration.

"It is a matter of historical record that the work by DMK cadres on the electoral battlefield is something that even our adversaries view with admiration. For over a year now, our party cadres have been going door-to-door to meet and interact with the people across all 75,000 polling booths in Tamil Nadu. Our bond with the people must endure forever. During these crucial 10 days ahead, in particular, our cadres must engage in fieldwork by immersing themselves completely among the people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them," the DMK supremo said.