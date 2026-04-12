Stalin Urges DMK Cadres To Focus Attention On Door-To-Door Campaign
He said the tangible benefits of the 'Dravidian Model' administration and high public expectations for 'Dravidian Model 2.0' are clearly evident in every assembly constituency.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged DMK cadres to focus their attention on the door-to-door campaign in every village to distribute leaflets and canvass for votes. He has also called upon them to work actively in constituencies where their alliance partners are contesting with the mindset " I, as one among you, stand there myself" to ensure victory in the Assembly elections.
"Only 10 days remain till polling for the 2026 Assembly elections. Wherever I go, I witness the surging spirit of our party cadres. I see a sense of joy among the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in an X post addressing party cadres.
He said two things are clearly evident in every constituency: the tangible benefits that the schemes of the five-year 'Dravidian Model' administration have delivered to the people, and the high expectations the public holds for the landmark schemes intended to be implemented under the upcoming 'Dravidian Model 2.0' administration.
"It is a matter of historical record that the work by DMK cadres on the electoral battlefield is something that even our adversaries view with admiration. For over a year now, our party cadres have been going door-to-door to meet and interact with the people across all 75,000 polling booths in Tamil Nadu. Our bond with the people must endure forever. During these crucial 10 days ahead, in particular, our cadres must engage in fieldwork by immersing themselves completely among the people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them," the DMK supremo said.
நம் உயிருடன் கலந்திருக்கும் தலைவர் கலைஞர் அவர்களின் அன்பு உடன்பிறப்புகளுக்கு உங்களில் ஒருவனான என் அன்பு வேண்டுகோள்:— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 12, 2026
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He referred to the 92-year-old Dravidar Kazhagam leader Ayya K Veeramani, who is actively campaigning in scorching heat. "Brother Chithambaram, who has crossed 80 years, and Brother Vaiko are explaining the importance of reestablishing Dravidian model governance in every nook and corner," he said.
Stalin said he has firm confidence in the hard work of the cadres and that the DMK will win and form the government again. "The people have already decided this. Especially, the blossoming smiles on the faces of Tamil Nadu's women, the hope in the hearts of the youth, and the support from all sections of society, including minorities, form the foundation of our victory. On polling day, it is our duty to build that into a resounding success," he said.
He referred to late Karunanidhi as the party's breath, who has repeatedly pointed out that election fieldwork is like carefully harvesting ripe sheaves of grain. "As one among you, I remind you of that once again," he said.
"Whenever the news reaches my ears that comrades are working tirelessly with unity and coordination, I feel energised and inspired to outdo you all with even greater effort. I convey my salutations to the comrades who are working in the field, undeterred by the blistering sun or the summer rains," he said.
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