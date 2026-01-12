ETV Bharat / state

CM Stalin Thanks Anand Mahindra For Praising Chennai Dumpyard's Journey From Waste To Furniture

"Thank you, Thiru.@AnandMahindra. The @ChennaiCorp has cleared nearly 50 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste out of a total of 90 lakh metric tonnes through the bio mining process," he posted on his X handle.

Stalin said that the Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared 50 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste out of a total of 90 metric tonnes through the bio mining process and the remaining waste will be cleared by February 2027. He said that the state is implementing scientific and environment friendly solid waste management solutions, focusing on eliminating landfilling and ensuring efficient waste processing.

Earlier in the day, Anand Mahindra lauded Chennai's Perungudi dumpyard on social media for transforming dumpyard waste into furniture. He said that if 50 years of garbage can be reinvented, then there’s hope for India’s waste problem and room for many more such growth stories.

Earlier in 2020, the Greater Chennai Corporation had launched a project to mine Perungudi dumpyard to process legacy waste into materials like furniture and recyclables, reducing landfills. Thus, the 200-acre Perungudi dumpyard, once known as the mountain of waste, is now disappearing with the help of Chennai-based Blue Planet, which is transforming the garbage into building material, tables and chairs.

Every day, around 5,500 tonnes of garbage are sent to two dumpsites in Chennai, Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. Around 95 acres of the 200 acres in Perungudi dumpyard has been cleared till last year. The waste collected from the dumpyard is used by Blue Planet to turn into various useful items at its facility.