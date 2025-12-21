Stalin Slams Centre, Palaniswami Over Change In MGNREGA; Says BJP Govt Has Crippled The Lifeline Of Indian Villages
The Tamil Nadu CM said Palaniswami is a 'fake farmer' as he has remained silent over the issue.
Tirunelveli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed All India Anna Dravide Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edapaddi Palaniswami for siding with the Centre on the proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
"We are running a democratic govt that attends to the needs of the people. In stark contrast, the Central government is an anti-people regime. The BJP government has crippled the MGNREGA, which is the lifeline of Indian villages. They have even removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and replaced it with a Hindi name that people do not understand. The BJP dislikes the words secularism and unity. This is the reason they dislike Gandhi, who emphasized on these principles," Stalin said during his two-day visit to Nellai recently.
The Chief Minister said the Centre has not only removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme but also destroyed the purpose of the 100-day employment scheme. "Over the past 10 years, they have created various hurdles for this scheme. In fact, the state government even had bear the share of Centre's expenditure for the scheme. After gradually sabotaging the 100-day employment scheme, they have now effectively shut it down," he alleged.
Stalin said, "From now on, the state governments will also have to contribute 40 per cent of the funds to the scheme. The Central government, which has already created a financial crisis by not providing funds, is now imposing an additional burden on us. In short, they have washed their hands of any responsibility towards the poor".
The Chief Minister said his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will stage a protest on December 24 against the renaming of the 100-day employment scheme.
The Chief Minister said Palaniswami was a 'fake farmer' as he has maintained silence over the issue. "The people will neither forget nor forgive his actions of supporting the injustice and lacking the courage to oppose it, even when it affects the livelihoods of crores of poor people. I say with certainty that many more great schemes are going to be introduced under the Dravidian Model 2.0. No matter how many obstacles arise, Tamil Nadu will win and Tamil Nadu will prosper under the DMK," he said.
Stalin, during his visit to Nellai, inaugurated the Porunai Museum, built with ancient architectural design and modern technology. He also flagged off 15 new bus services for Tirunelveli district.
Subsequently, at a government function held at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College grounds, he inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 694 crore in Nellai, laid the foundation stone for new projects, and distributed government welfare assistance.
He said, "In the 2021 Union Budget, an announcement was made to establish a museum for the artifacts unearthed at Adichanallur. However, the work had not begun. After the DMK Government came to power, we conducted excavations in places like Sivakalai and established a museum with the artifacts found there. I invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come and see the Keezhadi and Porunai museums".
Stalin said people of Tamil Nadu are benefiting from the DMK's welfare schemes, including the 'Vidiyal Payanam', 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme, 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, the 'Innuir Kaakkum Nammai Kaakkum 48' scheme, and the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme.
