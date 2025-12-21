ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Slams Centre, Palaniswami Over Change In MGNREGA; Says BJP Govt Has Crippled The Lifeline Of Indian Villages

Tirunelveli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed All India Anna Dravide Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edapaddi Palaniswami for siding with the Centre on the proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

"We are running a democratic govt that attends to the needs of the people. In stark contrast, the Central government is an anti-people regime. The BJP government has crippled the MGNREGA, which is the lifeline of Indian villages. They have even removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and replaced it with a Hindi name that people do not understand. The BJP dislikes the words secularism and unity. This is the reason they dislike Gandhi, who emphasized on these principles," Stalin said during his two-day visit to Nellai recently.

The Chief Minister said the Centre has not only removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme but also destroyed the purpose of the 100-day employment scheme. "Over the past 10 years, they have created various hurdles for this scheme. In fact, the state government even had bear the share of Centre's expenditure for the scheme. After gradually sabotaging the 100-day employment scheme, they have now effectively shut it down," he alleged.

Stalin said, "From now on, the state governments will also have to contribute 40 per cent of the funds to the scheme. The Central government, which has already created a financial crisis by not providing funds, is now imposing an additional burden on us. In short, they have washed their hands of any responsibility towards the poor".