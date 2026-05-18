ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Says DMK Still 'Rules Tamil Nadu' Through Its Welfare Schemes

Thanjavur: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sparked a major political debate after stating at a public function that “we are still ruling Tamil Nadu.” The former chief minister attended the wedding reception of Poondi K. Kalaivanan, MLA of the Thiruvarur Assembly constituency, held in Thanjavur on Monday (May 18).

Addressing the event, Stalin said, “Many people are claiming that the DMK’s story is over because of the defeat in the recently concluded election. But the DMK has faced many elections in its history. We have seen both victories and defeats. Whenever the party faces defeat, it rises again like a phoenix.”

He further stated that several party members appeared disappointed after the election results, but insisted there was no reason for despair. “We need not feel sad. Even now, we are the ones in power,” Stalin remarked.

Stalin explained that during the DMK’s five-year tenure, the government implemented numerous welfare schemes benefiting all sections of society. Stalin added that he had urged the newly formed TVK government to continue the welfare initiatives introduced under the Dravidian Model administration.

“Our request has now been fulfilled, and we can clearly see that those schemes are continuing. As long as our schemes remain in practice, it means we are still governing Tamil Nadu. Therefore, I am neither shaken nor disheartened by the DMK’s electoral defeat,” he said.