Stalin Says DMK Still 'Rules Tamil Nadu' Through Its Welfare Schemes
The former chief minister said that several party members appeared disappointed after the election results, but insisted there was no reason for despair.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Thanjavur: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sparked a major political debate after stating at a public function that “we are still ruling Tamil Nadu.” The former chief minister attended the wedding reception of Poondi K. Kalaivanan, MLA of the Thiruvarur Assembly constituency, held in Thanjavur on Monday (May 18).
Addressing the event, Stalin said, “Many people are claiming that the DMK’s story is over because of the defeat in the recently concluded election. But the DMK has faced many elections in its history. We have seen both victories and defeats. Whenever the party faces defeat, it rises again like a phoenix.”
He further stated that several party members appeared disappointed after the election results, but insisted there was no reason for despair. “We need not feel sad. Even now, we are the ones in power,” Stalin remarked.
Stalin explained that during the DMK’s five-year tenure, the government implemented numerous welfare schemes benefiting all sections of society. Stalin added that he had urged the newly formed TVK government to continue the welfare initiatives introduced under the Dravidian Model administration.
“Our request has now been fulfilled, and we can clearly see that those schemes are continuing. As long as our schemes remain in practice, it means we are still governing Tamil Nadu. Therefore, I am neither shaken nor disheartened by the DMK’s electoral defeat,” he said.
Stalin also revealed that the party had formed a committee to analyse the reasons behind the election loss. “We are examining where we fell short, what the expectations of the people are, and why this defeat happened. For this purpose, we have created an online platform called ‘Udan Pirappe Vaa,’ where everyone can share their opinions,” he said.
Criticising the ruling TVK, Stalin alleged that the party came to power without carrying out traditional election groundwork. “They did not meet voters, appoint booth agents, or even counting agents. Yet, they formed the government. They captured power by effectively using social media platforms like Instagram. In particular, they used youngsters for campaigning,” he stated.
Stalin admitted that the DMK’s political assessment did not work as expected in the election, but assured party workers that the DMK was already planning strategies to counter such methods in the future. “No one can deny that the DMK continues to work tirelessly, treating both victory and defeat equally,” he added.
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