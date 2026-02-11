ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Recalls ‘Crematorium-Like’ Prison Ordeal During Emergency Under MISA

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shared the cruleties he experienced in prison and the challenges he faced during the MISA period ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the DMK has intensified its social media outreach. As part of this campaign, Chief Minister Stalin has been participating in an interactive discussion series titled ‘Vibe with MKS’.

In a recent episode, Stalin spoke with former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. During the conversation, Narayanan asked him about his experience during the MISA period. The Chief Minister recalled his time in prison, which he said was full of hardship and atrocities.

Stalin said the Emergency was declared in 1975 and that he was arrested on January 31, 1976, soon after the DMK government was dismissed.

“The police came to leader Karunanidhi’s house the same day the government was dissolved. They told him they were not there to arrest him but his son. My father informed them that I had gone to stage a play and would return only the next night. He said he would call them once I arrived so they could arrest me,” Stalin recalled.

“When I returned home, my father informed me about it. He then called the Commissioner and told me to get ready for arrest. I took a bath and prepared myself. That was my first experience of going to prison,” he said.

Stalin alleged that despite rules prohibiting the admission of prisoners at night, he was taken to prison after dark.

“The prison felt like a crematorium. There was a terrifying noise from the inmates. I was taken to the ninth block. Only after entering did I realise it housed leprosy patients. Blood-soaked cotton pads were stuck to the walls,” he said.

He added that although the cell was meant for two inmates, nine people were confined inside. “In the darkness, I accidentally stepped on someone. It was K. Veeramani. I spoke to him briefly,” Stalin said.