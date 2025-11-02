ETV Bharat / state

Stalin-Led All-Party Meeting Decides To Approach SC Against SIR, CM Says Roll Revision Is BJP's Tactical Move Before Polls

Chennai: An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday decided to approach the Supreme Court against Election Commission's (EC) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu and termed it as a 'tactical attempt' of the BJP before the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Since the EC has not accepted our request to hold the SIR of electoral rolls after the 2026 Assembly elections, by giving adequate time to carry out revisions without confusions and doubts, we have passed a resolution in today's all party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," the CM said in a statement.

Representatives from various parties and organisations, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, Dravidaer Kazhagam President K. Veeramani, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, Viduthalai Siruthai Party President Thirumavalavan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Shanmugam, Communist Party of India State Secretary Veerapandian, DMDK cadre Parthiban, Tamil Nadu Vazhuvrimai Party President Velmurugan and others participated in the meeting held at a private hotel in T Nagar, Chennai this morning.

However, main Opposition party AIADMK, AMMK, NTK, PMK, TVK and Tamil Manila Congress did not participate at this meeting.