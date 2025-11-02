Stalin-Led All-Party Meeting Decides To Approach SC Against SIR, CM Says Roll Revision Is BJP's Tactical Move Before Polls
A genuine voter list is necessary for a fair election but the revision should be carried out at appropriate time, Stalin told at all-party meeting.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Chennai: An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday decided to approach the Supreme Court against Election Commission's (EC) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu and termed it as a 'tactical attempt' of the BJP before the 2026 Assembly elections.
"Since the EC has not accepted our request to hold the SIR of electoral rolls after the 2026 Assembly elections, by giving adequate time to carry out revisions without confusions and doubts, we have passed a resolution in today's all party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," the CM said in a statement.
Representatives from various parties and organisations, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, Dravidaer Kazhagam President K. Veeramani, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, Viduthalai Siruthai Party President Thirumavalavan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Shanmugam, Communist Party of India State Secretary Veerapandian, DMDK cadre Parthiban, Tamil Nadu Vazhuvrimai Party President Velmurugan and others participated in the meeting held at a private hotel in T Nagar, Chennai this morning.
However, main Opposition party AIADMK, AMMK, NTK, PMK, TVK and Tamil Manila Congress did not participate at this meeting.
Criticising SIR of voter rolls, Stalin said, "The exercise was carried out in Bihar in a way that deprived people of their right to vote and threatened them. Similarly, it is going to be done in states, including Tamil Nadu. It is important for Tamil Nadu to express its opposition to this. No one denies that a genuine voter list is necessary to hold fair elections. But the revision of the voter list should be done in a calm environment and at an appropriate time".
Stalin further alleged that carrying out the complete voter roll revision work a few months before the elections is a cunning attempt by the BJP to eliminate genuine voters. "That is what they did in Bihar. Now they are thinking of doing it in other states as well. We must protect the democratic voice to protect the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. For that, we should all come together and oppose the EC's move," the CM said.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled sometime in April or May, 2026. The EC has recently announced that SIR of voter rolls will be carried out in 12 states and Union Territory. The ruling DMK and several political parties in Tamil Nadu are strongly opposing this.
