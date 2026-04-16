ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Kicks-off Agitation Against Delimitation, Burns Copy Of Bill, Hoists Black Flag

Namakkal: A few hours ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday morning, burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census.

He also hoisted a black flag and raised slogans condemning the bill he dubbed a "black law" and alleged it seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.

The CM burnt the copy of the bill at Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, where he is camping in connection with electioneering. "Poradavom, Velvom ondraga" (Let us struggle, win together) was among the slogans raised by Stalin and others clad in black.

"Delimitation: May the resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. May the arrogance of the fascist BJP collapse. Back then, the fire of resistance against Hindi that ignited in Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. Our fire subsided only after Delhi yielded. Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the black law that turns Tamils into refugees in their own land. This fire too will spread across the Dravidian land. It will subdue the BJP's arrogance," Stalin posted on X.