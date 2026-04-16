Stalin Kicks-off Agitation Against Delimitation, Burns Copy Of Bill, Hoists Black Flag
In a post on X, Stalin called the Delimitation Bill 'black law that turns Tamils into refugees in their own land'.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Namakkal: A few hours ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday morning, burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census.
He also hoisted a black flag and raised slogans condemning the bill he dubbed a "black law" and alleged it seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.
The CM burnt the copy of the bill at Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, where he is camping in connection with electioneering. "Poradavom, Velvom ondraga" (Let us struggle, win together) was among the slogans raised by Stalin and others clad in black.
"Delimitation: May the resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. May the arrogance of the fascist BJP collapse. Back then, the fire of resistance against Hindi that ignited in Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. Our fire subsided only after Delhi yielded. Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the black law that turns Tamils into refugees in their own land. This fire too will spread across the Dravidian land. It will subdue the BJP's arrogance," Stalin posted on X.
#Delimitation: தமிழ்நாடெங்கும் எதிர்ப்புத் #தீ_பரவட்டும்!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 16, 2026
பாசிச பா.ஜ.க.வின் ஆணவம் வீழட்டும்!
🔥 அன்று, தமிழ்நாட்டில் பற்றத் தொடங்கிய இந்தி எதிர்ப்புத் தீ டெல்லியைச் சுட்டெரித்தது. டெல்லி பணிந்த பின்பே எங்கள் தீ தணிந்தது!
🔥 இன்று, தமிழரைச் சொந்த நாட்டில் அகதிகளாக்கும்… pic.twitter.com/aSsOLN7K6J
The government is set to table bills on delimitation and proposed Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 (Women's Reservation Act) in Lok Sabha today.
Criticism of the proposed delimitation has been mounting for a long time and has escalated after the Centre's recent approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.
The opposition has also objected to the government's haste in convening a special Parliament sitting amid the election season. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wore black attire in protest against The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation - a wider political overhaul - aiming to change the size and composition of state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha.
Black flags have also been put up at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchirappalli's Thennur to register a protest against the proposed delimitation bill.
This comes after Stalin, on Wednesday, called for a statewide display of black flags, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle for the rights of Tamil Nadu against the proposed delimitation bill.
The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. The government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.
Read More
'As A Self-Respecting Tamil, I Warn': Stalin Calls For Black Flag Protest On Thursday Against Centre's Delimitation Plans