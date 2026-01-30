Stalin Dismisses 'Heir Politics' Slur, Challenges NDA to Face Dravidian Model 2.0
CM Stalin said his government’s welfare initiatives, which span from free bus rides for women to breakfast for school children, have become important milestones.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Chennai: In response to opposition attacks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday dismissed allegations of "heir politics," asserting that the only way to succeed in a democracy is by winning the trust and votes of the people.
''Anyone can enter politics. But whoever enters, they can only succeed if they stand in front of the people and win their trust and votes,'' Stalin said. He was speaking at the Tamil Nadu Summit in Chennai. The Chief Minister also highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken by his government in various sectors.
Stalin said, "As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all the districts, tier-II and tier-III cities, and even rural areas have developed. Tamil Nadu is a state with excellent infrastructure, transport facilities and a broad political vision. Here, we think of social justice, equality, social harmony, and prioritise the welfare of the people."
According to him, the DMK government has managed everything properly and run an efficient administration. “Tamil Nadu has achieved 11.19 per cent economic growth that no other state in the country has achieved. We have not achieved this growth casually. We have carefully considered and formulated plans so that no section of society is left out,” the Chief Minister said.
Taking a potshot at the BJP-led Centre, he said, his government faced trouble from the central government. “Despite challenges, we are developing and implementing plans for the future with a vision. Our policies are also evolving according to the needs. We are providing benefits to all sections of society - women, children, students, youth, entrepreneurs, farmers, weavers, government employees and teachers,” Stalin pointed out.
Speaking about his government’s achievements, he said in the 2021 election manifesto, his party promised to give Rs 1000 as an entitlement to women amid criticism from opposition parties. “We have kept the promise and 1,30,69,831 became beneficiaries of the Rs 1000 welfare scheme for women,” he added.
According to him, his government’s welfare initiatives, which span from free bus rides for women to breakfast for school children, have become important milestones. “Unlike any other state in the country, our government ensured breakfasts for 1,934,069 school children, who enter the classroom every day after eating a hot, delicious, and nutritious meal,” CM Stalin said.
He also mentioned about 'Puthumaipen and Thamizh Puthalvan' schemes, which provide Rs 1000 every month to 12 lakh students. According to him, the history of the Indian subcontinent should be written from Tamil Nadu.
He slammed the opposition to criticise the DMK government and dared their party leaders to come up with proofs. “Has anyone proven the allegations made against us so far with evidence? They keep making imaginary allegations and blaming us. What I ask the BJP is that everyone in your party is corrupt. In particular, the AIADMK is the one party which has gone all the way to the Supreme Court and been convicted in corruption cases. When you were not in the alliance, how many allegations did you make against them (AIADMK)? Have you now washed them all in your washing machine? This is my question,” he added.
He rubbished allegations that DMK is “anti-Hindu party.” “Even in states ruled by the BJP, we have consecrated 4000 temples in these 1,730 days of forming the government and devotees are happy. Thus, I have answered all the allegations made by the BJP with evidence,” the Chief Minister said.
Launching a counterattack on the BJP, he said the saffron party talks about uniformity and practices fascist politics. “We emphasise that true patriotism is to protect the Constitution and the people living in this country. How will they (NDA) speak up to protect the dignity of Tamil Nadu? The upcoming elections are Tamil Nadu vs. NDA,” CM Stalin pointed out.
“I am sure Tamil Nadu will definitely give a befitting reply to the NDA in the upcoming elections by defeating the alliance. I proudly say that Tamil Nadu is the number one state in India. I will definitely strive to form a Dravidian Model 2.0 government by overcoming the slander and taking into account the constructive aspects," he signed off.
