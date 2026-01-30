ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Dismisses 'Heir Politics' Slur, Challenges NDA to Face Dravidian Model 2.0

Chennai: In response to opposition attacks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday dismissed allegations of "heir politics," asserting that the only way to succeed in a democracy is by winning the trust and votes of the people.

''Anyone can enter politics. But whoever enters, they can only succeed if they stand in front of the people and win their trust and votes,'' Stalin said. He was speaking at the Tamil Nadu Summit in Chennai. The Chief Minister also highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken by his government in various sectors.

Stalin said, "As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all the districts, tier-II and tier-III cities, and even rural areas have developed. Tamil Nadu is a state with excellent infrastructure, transport facilities and a broad political vision. Here, we think of social justice, equality, social harmony, and prioritise the welfare of the people."

According to him, the DMK government has managed everything properly and run an efficient administration. “Tamil Nadu has achieved 11.19 per cent economic growth that no other state in the country has achieved. We have not achieved this growth casually. We have carefully considered and formulated plans so that no section of society is left out,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking a potshot at the BJP-led Centre, he said, his government faced trouble from the central government. “Despite challenges, we are developing and implementing plans for the future with a vision. Our policies are also evolving according to the needs. We are providing benefits to all sections of society - women, children, students, youth, entrepreneurs, farmers, weavers, government employees and teachers,” Stalin pointed out.

Speaking about his government’s achievements, he said in the 2021 election manifesto, his party promised to give Rs 1000 as an entitlement to women amid criticism from opposition parties. “We have kept the promise and 1,30,69,831 became beneficiaries of the Rs 1000 welfare scheme for women,” he added.