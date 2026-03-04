ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Criticises 'Hindi Imposition' As Trichy Railway Office Removes 'Kartavya Dwar' Inscription Amid Backlash

Trichy: A dispute has arisen regarding the Hindi word "Kartavya Dwar" inscribed on the newly opened entrance arch of the Railway Divisional Manager’s office in Trichy. Southern Railway authorities had to remove the Hindi inscription on Wednesday under intense political pressure and mounting protests.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the incident as the 'BJP government's imposition of Hindi. The Chief Minister has written on his X page, ''Kartavya Dwar'' on the entrance gate of the Trichy Zone Railway Office. These people who are trying to undermine the self-respect of Tamils ​​should be taught a proper lesson. The attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil and English names should be abandoned and proper Tamil names should be included immediately. Otherwise, the BJP government will have to feel the heat of the Tamils, I warn you.”

Similarly, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, MP Durai Vaiko and others condemned the Centre. According to them, the fact that the Hindi name is inscribed at the entrance without giving a meaningful name in Tamil shows the blatant imposition of Hindi by the Centre. They demanded that the Southern Railway immediately remove the name in Hindi and replace it with a Tamil name.

Furthermore, Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami said, “As the Union government continues to give recognition to the Tamil language, such incidents should be avoided. I urge the central government to intervene immediately and name the entrance in Tamil.”