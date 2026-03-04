Stalin Criticises 'Hindi Imposition' As Trichy Railway Office Removes 'Kartavya Dwar' Inscription Amid Backlash
DMK members protested and insisted that the name signboard should be installed in Tamil so that everyone can understand it.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST|
Updated : March 4, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Trichy: A dispute has arisen regarding the Hindi word "Kartavya Dwar" inscribed on the newly opened entrance arch of the Railway Divisional Manager’s office in Trichy. Southern Railway authorities had to remove the Hindi inscription on Wednesday under intense political pressure and mounting protests.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the incident as the 'BJP government's imposition of Hindi. The Chief Minister has written on his X page, ''Kartavya Dwar'' on the entrance gate of the Trichy Zone Railway Office. These people who are trying to undermine the self-respect of Tamils should be taught a proper lesson. The attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil and English names should be abandoned and proper Tamil names should be included immediately. Otherwise, the BJP government will have to feel the heat of the Tamils, I warn you.”
Similarly, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, MP Durai Vaiko and others condemned the Centre. According to them, the fact that the Hindi name is inscribed at the entrance without giving a meaningful name in Tamil shows the blatant imposition of Hindi by the Centre. They demanded that the Southern Railway immediately remove the name in Hindi and replace it with a Tamil name.
Furthermore, Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami said, “As the Union government continues to give recognition to the Tamil language, such incidents should be avoided. I urge the central government to intervene immediately and name the entrance in Tamil.”
Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Due to the mistakes of some officials, the Union government is being unnecessarily accused of trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, a Tamil language signboard should be properly installed at the entrance of the Trichy Zonal Railway Office."
Meanwhile, DMK members protested in front of the entrance of the Trichy Railway Divisional Manager's office on Wednesday. They registered their protest by erasing the Hindi script on the inscription with black ink. At that time, they insisted that the name signboard should be installed in Tamil so that everyone can understand it. They also threatened to continue their protest if it is not done.
In the wake of this incident, the Hindi letters at the entrance of the Trichy Railway Divisional Manager's office were removed. As per the orders of the officials from the railway department, the employees have removed the Hindi letters written on the entrance.