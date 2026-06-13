ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Asks Vijay Whether He went To Delhi To Escape 'Karur CBI Case'

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay if he had gone to Delhi days ago to escape from the Karur CBI case.

Stalin asked whether Vijay was afraid that his government would be in trouble if he resolutely opposed the BJP. Referring to Chief Minister Vijay taking part in the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11 at Delhi, Stalin said the chief minister reiterated the previous DMK regime's demands for Tamil Nadu, in that meeting.

The DMK chief, addressing the party's women's wing event, said, "You all know what Vijay spoke about. In his speech, the current chief minister Vijay spoke about some of the demands we had placed for Tamil Nadu's rights under the Dravidian model of government, as well as some of the achievements made during our regime. We welcome that."

Further, Stalin said that when he took part in a similar meeting in his capacity as the chief minister, Vijay had targeted him. The TVK founder had alleged that Stalin went to the meeting to escape from the ED case.

Vijay had also alleged that "they have fallen at the feet of the BJP to form a secret alliance...that is why they gave Stalin a spot to stand in the front row during the group photo."

Furthermore, Stalin asked: "Mr Chief Minister, did you go to Delhi to escape from the Karur CBI case? Are you afraid that your government will be in trouble if you resolutely oppose the BJP?

Stalin was referring to the case being probed by the CBI with regard to the stampede in Vijay's rally in Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people. Stalin said he does not like to repeat what Vijay did to him, which was unfair, below par criticism for taking part in an official meeting.