Stalin Asks Vijay Whether He went To Delhi To Escape 'Karur CBI Case'
Stalin said that when he took part in a similar meeting in his capacity as the chief minister, Vijay had targeted him
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay if he had gone to Delhi days ago to escape from the Karur CBI case.
Stalin asked whether Vijay was afraid that his government would be in trouble if he resolutely opposed the BJP. Referring to Chief Minister Vijay taking part in the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11 at Delhi, Stalin said the chief minister reiterated the previous DMK regime's demands for Tamil Nadu, in that meeting.
The DMK chief, addressing the party's women's wing event, said, "You all know what Vijay spoke about. In his speech, the current chief minister Vijay spoke about some of the demands we had placed for Tamil Nadu's rights under the Dravidian model of government, as well as some of the achievements made during our regime. We welcome that."
Further, Stalin said that when he took part in a similar meeting in his capacity as the chief minister, Vijay had targeted him. The TVK founder had alleged that Stalin went to the meeting to escape from the ED case.
Vijay had also alleged that "they have fallen at the feet of the BJP to form a secret alliance...that is why they gave Stalin a spot to stand in the front row during the group photo."
Furthermore, Stalin asked: "Mr Chief Minister, did you go to Delhi to escape from the Karur CBI case? Are you afraid that your government will be in trouble if you resolutely oppose the BJP?
Stalin was referring to the case being probed by the CBI with regard to the stampede in Vijay's rally in Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people. Stalin said he does not like to repeat what Vijay did to him, which was unfair, below par criticism for taking part in an official meeting.
தன் ஆட்சி மீதும், தனக்கு ஆதரவளித்துள்ள கட்சிகள் மீதும் நம்பிக்கையில்லாமல் அடுத்த கட்சி சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர்களை Shopping செய்து, பா.ஜ.க.வின் Xerox Copyயாக முதலமைச்சர் செயல்படுகிறார்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 13, 2026
" confident-ஆ இருங்க" என முழங்கும் முதலமைச்சருக்கே confidence இல்லையோ?
இதற்கிடையில், தொகுதிவாரியாக… pic.twitter.com/gEhvY7Tcsf
When the DMK regime fought hard to get education funds from the Centre by opposing its three-language formula, Vijay merely ridiculed such efforts. The DMK top leader said, "Now, what you (CM Vijay) have done? You have also sought funds, urging the Centre not to insist on any riders. This matter can be dealt with only like this since this is all about governance and not cinema. Understand it first."
Stalin said that on anything related to state's rights, anyone would have to function according to the blueprint laid out by the "Dravidian Model" government he led. No wonder, Chief Minister Vijay's entire speech at the NITI Aayog meeting looked like the previous DMK government's (2021-26) policy note; be it reference to Tamil Nadu being the nation’s second-largest economy, TN being home to the highest number of women working in factories, or the demand to exempt the state from NEET.
Since a direct "copy-paste" job would not look good, the CM had slightly tweaked the figures, the former chief minister said. Stalin noted that while he had set a goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, the chief minister had merely "tinkered" with the numbers and claimed it would be a 1.5-trillion-dollar economy by 2036.
On women workers, Vijay had said in his NITI Aayog address: "Women remain at the centre of Tamil Nadu’s development journey, and their empowerment is not merely a social objective but an economic necessity...Tamil Nadu employs 42 per cent of women working in factories in India." Against this background, Stalin said that the DMK regime from 2021 to 2026 had been a government for the welfare of women, and this was underlined by Kanimozhi in her speech. Stalin also went on to list welfare schemes launched during his government, which include fare-free bus travel for women.
Vijay, in his maiden address at the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11, 2026, requested the Centre to release the Rs 3,284 crore Samagra Shiksha funds due to the state without insisting on any riders.
Further, the CM had said: "I also request the Government of India to release the pending Samagra Shiksha Scheme funds amounting to Rs 3,284 crore early without conditionalities and without linking the same to the implementation of the National Education Policy or without insisting on the three language Policy, in the larger interest of students' welfare, continuity of educational services, and the preservation of cooperative federalism"
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