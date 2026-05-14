ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Accepts Responsibility For DMK's Defeat In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

He said, "This is the recognition our five years of good governance has received. In public life, victory and defeat are inevitable occurrences. This is precisely the maturity that Anna and Kalaignar have taught us to cultivate".

The former CM said, "Following our victory in 2021, we secured 59 seats in the 2026 elections. Including our allies, the total stands at 73 seats. The vote share difference between us and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is a mere 3.52 per cent. Currently, on social media, members of the public are lamenting saying they assumed that the DMK would win regardless. They are thinking that what difference would my single vote make? We cast our votes without much thought."

He said, the DMK formed the government in 1989. "Subsequently, in the 1991 elections, we won only two seats. In 1996, we returned to power. However, in the 2001 elections, we secured victory in only 37 seats. Then came the DMK government in 2006, followed by a mere 31 seats in 2011. Thus, whenever we lost power after a term in office, we ended up winning a very limited number of seats," Stalin said.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin remarked, “In the recently concluded elections, no single party secured a majority sufficient to form a government on its own. The government currently in power has been formed solely through the support of alliance partners. While the DMK did not secure an absolute majority, it did receive a substantial number of votes.”

At a meeting of DMK District Secretaries held at the Kalaignar Arangam within the Anna Arivalayam complex in Chennai, Stalin consulted with party functionaries regarding the reasons behind the defeat suffered in the elections. Senior DMK functionaries including leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru, and DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi participated in the meeting.

Stalin said, "Over the last five years, we have worked tirelessly beyond the limits of our strength. I also kept you working without rest. We achieved milestones that no previous government had ever accomplished. Yet, we were unable to form the government. For this, I do not wish to blame anyone. If we keep pointing fingers at one another with one person blaming another, and that person pointing at yet another there will be no end to this cycle of mutual recrimination".

He said, "As the party president, I myself accept full responsibility for DMK's defeat. This is the reality. As someone who accepts the credit when we achieve victory, there is nothing wrong in also accepting the responsibility for our defeat. That is only fair. Similarly, it is essential to analyze the reasons behind the defeat. However, this analysis must not devolve into slander against others".

Stalin said what transpired in this election was a novel kind of 'tsunami', "a tsunami of charismatic illusion. By 'tsunami', I do not refer to an achievement or a heroic feat; rather, it is a catastrophic 'tsunami' that has adversely impacted the welfare of Tamil Nadu. We must now focus our thoughts on how we are going to rescue the people from the aftermath of this disaster".

The DMK supremo said every constituency faces its own unique set of issues. "We must scrutinize and analyze each of them thoroughly. This is merely a temporary electoral setback a cyclical downturn not an irreversible, crushing defeat from which we cannot recover. From this point forward, we must work with heightened diligence. Most importantly, we must work together in absolute unity," he said.

Stalin said, "Before we proceed, we must engage in a process of collective introspection. First, we intend to solicit feedback from all party functionaries on a constituency-by-constituency basis regarding the reasons for our defeat. To facilitate this, I will be constituting a special committee on behalf of the party. This committee is tasked with submitting its report to me within the next 20 days. Furthermore, a dedicated website will be announced tomorrow to enable party members to share their feedback and insights openly and transparently".

He said based on the information gathered through these channels, the necessary next steps and corrective measures will be implemented. "Similarly, I am going to bring about a massive change in the organizational structure of the DMK. That is going to keep our party vibrant for another hundred years," he said.

"The political discourse that we once engaged in while seated at tea stalls must now be conducted on social media platforms. All the initiatives we have launched over the last five years must be sustained. We must function as an effective and competent party within the Legislative Assembly. Whether we face victory or defeat, we must make it a point to meet the voters and express our gratitude. If we lack unity amongst ourselves, victory remains an impossibility," Stalin said.

He said while District Secretaries play a pivotal role in their respective districts, this does not imply that they are the only ones who matter; every pillar of the party is equally vital. "Should anyone feel that they are unable to discharge their duties effectively, they are welcome to step forward voluntarily and relinquish their responsibilities; there is nothing wrong in doing so. There are countless individuals within our ranks who possess the capability and dedication to undertake this work. We must unequivocally secure victory in the upcoming elections. If we set our sights firmly on this goal and engage in focused fieldwork, success is undoubtedly within our reach," he asserted.