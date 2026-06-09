ETV Bharat / state

Stalin's 3-month Survival Remarks On TVK Govt Not Made With Intent To Topple It, Says DMK

Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday sought to clarify party supremo MK Stalin's remarks on the TVK government's survival, saying his comments that the C Joseph Vijay-led dispensation would not continue for more than three months were not borne out of any intent to topple the government.

DMK senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu said there was no "intent to dissolve or topple the government" behind Stalin's remarks. Stalin on Sunday claimed that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu may not survive beyond three months.

"I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," Stalin had said.

Thennarasu claimed, "Stalin had stated that we would not criticise the current government for six months and he remarked that the government was proceeding in such a precarious condition that it might not even last three months."

"When reporters asked leaders of various political parties about this, they said that the DMK leader should not have spoken that way. In reality, our leader never said the government would collapse, nor is that his stance", the DMK leader said in a party statement.

"This is precisely what the leader (Stalin) highlighted in his speech and not out of any intent to dissolve or topple the government", he said. Stalin "essentially meant that the government is operating under a cloud of uncertainty regarding whether it will even survive for three months."

"But watching daily reports of murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence, how could they remain silent? It was in that context he (Stalin) said one wonders whether the government can even last three months," Thennarasu claimed.

Meanwhile, the DMK on Monday said that it was no longer part of the opposition INDIA bloc and asserted that an anti-BJP alliance may form in the future. Confirming that the Dravidian major was not in the opposition grouping, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the decision to part ways was because of the Congress party.