Stalin's 3-month Survival Remarks On TVK Govt Not Made With Intent To Topple It, Says DMK
DMK chief M K Stalin's remarks claimed that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu may not survive beyond three months.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday sought to clarify party supremo MK Stalin's remarks on the TVK government's survival, saying his comments that the C Joseph Vijay-led dispensation would not continue for more than three months were not borne out of any intent to topple the government.
DMK senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu said there was no "intent to dissolve or topple the government" behind Stalin's remarks. Stalin on Sunday claimed that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu may not survive beyond three months.
"I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," Stalin had said.
Thennarasu claimed, "Stalin had stated that we would not criticise the current government for six months and he remarked that the government was proceeding in such a precarious condition that it might not even last three months."
"When reporters asked leaders of various political parties about this, they said that the DMK leader should not have spoken that way. In reality, our leader never said the government would collapse, nor is that his stance", the DMK leader said in a party statement.
"This is precisely what the leader (Stalin) highlighted in his speech and not out of any intent to dissolve or topple the government", he said. Stalin "essentially meant that the government is operating under a cloud of uncertainty regarding whether it will even survive for three months."
"But watching daily reports of murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence, how could they remain silent? It was in that context he (Stalin) said one wonders whether the government can even last three months," Thennarasu claimed.
Meanwhile, the DMK on Monday said that it was no longer part of the opposition INDIA bloc and asserted that an anti-BJP alliance may form in the future. Confirming that the Dravidian major was not in the opposition grouping, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the decision to part ways was because of the Congress party.
The DMK's decision marked a significant political shift as it was moving away from the Congress-led coalition at the national level. Speaking to reporters here, Elangovan claimed that several parties have already distanced themselves from the coalition, leading the DMK to choose a similar path.
"Three of our allies (Congress, IUML, VCK) are now part of the TVK government. It means that they are no longer in the INDIA bloc. The AAP has already left, and we are not in that alliance now," Elangovan said.
The DMK was a policy-driven party, though it may share common goals with other parties over opposing the BJP. The party would now operate independently, basing future decisions on its own state-level committee meetings rather than collective alliance directives, the spokesperson said.
He, however, claimed that a "strong, secular, and anti-BJP alliance may form in the future" and that the DMK would monitor the decisions made by other opposition parties in Delhi to determine if there is any common ground to support, he said.
Recently, the party had announced that it would boycott the meeting of INDIA bloc constituents in New Delhi on Monday as the actions of the Congress have "deeply affected the sentiments of the DMK members."
Describing the grand old party severing ties with the DMK and joining the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in a post-poll alliance as "betrayal," the DMK said in a statement recently that it would respect the sentiments of its cadres and boycott today's meeting attended by the Congress.
Meanwhile, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian underscored the need to strengthen the alliance at the national level.
"We insist that the largest democratic party, DMK, should continue in the INDIA bloc. Some parties that were in the DMK alliance have left and joined the TVK government, whereas we are supporting from outside," he told reporters here.
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