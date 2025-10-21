ETV Bharat / state

Stakeholders Seek Clarity As Jammu Kashmir Govt Prepares To Forward Reservation Review Report To LG

Srinagar: The reservation policy row in Jammu and Kashmir has again taken centre stage with students and anti-reservation activists reigniting the debate after chief minister Omar Abdullah said his cabinet has accepted the review committee's report, which will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

Representatives from various student associations including MBBS, nursing and agriculture graduates as well as community organizations and other stakeholders, Tuesday gathered in Srinagar for “broader consultation” on impact of the reservation and demanded that the government must publicise the report prepared by the cabinet sub-committee.

Anti-reservation activists hold meeting over reservation issue in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Formed last year to review the reservation policy framed in 2022 by the LG administration, the sub-committee is headed by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo and includes Tribal Affairs minister Javaid Rana and Transport minister Satish Sharma.

CM Omar recently said that the cabinet has accepted the report, and the department (Social Welfare) is preparing a memo for circulation before forwarding it to the LG for approval. The Lieutenant Governor holds the authority in Union Territory to approve or dismiss cabinet proposals.

“We don't know whose reservation has been reduced or which community has been adjusted. We urge the government to make the report public so that apprehensions among people will be addressed,” Nasir Khuehami, a student activist, told ETV Bharat.

He said a 10-member committee comprising representatives from different associations, open merit and general category representatives, and key stakeholders was formed to ensure inclusive representation and a balanced approach in addressing concerns surrounding the reservation policy.

“The committee will hold talks with both the government and the Opposition on issues related to the reservation policy and the recruitment process,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said.