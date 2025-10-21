Stakeholders Seek Clarity As Jammu Kashmir Govt Prepares To Forward Reservation Review Report To LG
Anti-reservation activists demanded that the contents of the review report submitted by the sub-committee to the Omar government be made public to clear the air.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Srinagar: The reservation policy row in Jammu and Kashmir has again taken centre stage with students and anti-reservation activists reigniting the debate after chief minister Omar Abdullah said his cabinet has accepted the review committee's report, which will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.
Representatives from various student associations including MBBS, nursing and agriculture graduates as well as community organizations and other stakeholders, Tuesday gathered in Srinagar for “broader consultation” on impact of the reservation and demanded that the government must publicise the report prepared by the cabinet sub-committee.
Formed last year to review the reservation policy framed in 2022 by the LG administration, the sub-committee is headed by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo and includes Tribal Affairs minister Javaid Rana and Transport minister Satish Sharma.
CM Omar recently said that the cabinet has accepted the report, and the department (Social Welfare) is preparing a memo for circulation before forwarding it to the LG for approval. The Lieutenant Governor holds the authority in Union Territory to approve or dismiss cabinet proposals.
“We don't know whose reservation has been reduced or which community has been adjusted. We urge the government to make the report public so that apprehensions among people will be addressed,” Nasir Khuehami, a student activist, told ETV Bharat.
He said a 10-member committee comprising representatives from different associations, open merit and general category representatives, and key stakeholders was formed to ensure inclusive representation and a balanced approach in addressing concerns surrounding the reservation policy.
“The committee will hold talks with both the government and the Opposition on issues related to the reservation policy and the recruitment process,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said.
The ten-member committee will commence its work immediately and is expected to present its feedback and recommendations within the stipulated timeframe following consultations with the government and other stakeholders.
The reservation policy framed and implemented in 2022 has stirred debate and protests in Kashmir valley by the general category students who call it “unjust” and “usurpation of their rights” by granting reservation in government jobs and professional colleges to different sections and category of the UT population which has reduced general merit share to 40 percent. These students and activists say the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir violated the 50 percent bar set by the Supreme Court.
The reservation policy led to street protests in Srinagar last year before the residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah. The ruling party MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also participated in those protests. The National Conference has also in its manifesto promised to review the policy.
The reservation issue has also become a flashpoint between Ruhullah and NC ahead of the Budgam by-polls scheduled on November 11. Ruhullah has stayed away from campaigning for the ruling party candidate, setting a condition that the government make public its review report of the policy.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association which spearheaded today's consultation said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee memo on the reservation issue is not what matters most, rather, the content of the report holds greater significance. It urged the government to make the report public to avoid confusion and apprehensions among students and to ensure clarity on the matter.
Recently, PDP legislator Waheed Para expressed concern over what he said was “cutting RBA quota” from the reservation policy and called it “disempowerment of Kashmiris”.
“The move strikes at a quota that primarily safeguards Kashmiri representation. Kashmiris gave Omar Abdullah a historic mandate to defend their rights — yet he stands with the most anti-Kashmiri decision in decades. The new reservation matrix is a political project to dilute Kashmiri representation. We seek the immediate release of the sub-cabinet committee report. The very mission Sheikh Abdullah began for Kashmiri empowerment is now being reversed by his own party to defend an illegal, BJP-driven reservation policy,” Para posted on X.
However, there was no response from the government to the claims of the opposition leader.
