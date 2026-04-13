ETV Bharat / state

Stage Set For New Govt In Bihar; Nitish To Resign, BJP To Elect Its Legislature Party Leader On Tuesday

Nitish Kumar after administering an oath as an elected member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday, April 10 ( IANS )

Patna: The final step toward a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar was set as it became clear that chief minister Nitish Kumar will chair his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday and follow it up by submitting his resignation to Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain. His successor will take the oath on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting will be held on Ambedkar Jayanti, which is a state government holiday.

Nitish, 75, who resigned as an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) on March 30 and took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, will attend the cabinet meeting after paying floral tributes to Ambedkar.

The cabinet meeting will take up several important agendas about the state's development. It is also expected to adopt a resolution to follow Nitish’s vision of inclusive and all-round development of the state, and propose a vote of thanks for his contribution to Bihar’s progress over the past two decades.

Notably, Nitish has already transferred much of his personal belongings from the chief minister’s official residence, 1, Aney Marg to 7, Circular Road bungalow, which has been allotted to him for the past 12 years.

He had stayed there for around nine months between May 2014 and February 2015, when he stepped down from the chief minister’s position and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader, was appointed in his place.

As preparations take place for the significant political shift, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to arrive in Patna later on Monday as the central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board. He will supervise the election of the BJP legislature party leader.

Over 50 Bihar BJP MLAs deployed in West Bengal Assembly elections have been asked to reach Patna by Tuesday morning to attend the legislature party meeting.