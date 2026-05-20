Stage Set For Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Polls As 3.39 Lakh New Voters Added
Officials said 3,39,384 new voters were added during the revision while 1,13,344 names were deleted due to death, shifting, duplication and other admissible reasons.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Setting the stage for the much-awaited panchayat elections, Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission (SEC) published the final panchayat electoral rolls for 2026 with the total electorate crossing 72.24 lakh mark in the union territory.
Officials said 3,39,384 new voters were added during the revision while 1,13,344 names were deleted due to death, shifting, duplication and other admissible reasons.
Corrections in voter particulars were carried out for 17,664 electors while 31,590 voters were transposed, they said. The final roll now stands at 72,24,131 electors including 36,62,502 male, 35,61,488 females and 141 third gender voters. The SEC noted that youth enrolment contributed significantly to the addition of more the new electors.
The publication of the rolls is being seen as a key step ahead of long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where elected rural local bodies have been awaiting fresh polls following the expiry of their term in 2023. In the absence of rural bodies, the government appointed officials from the Rural Development Department to oversee development works across over 4,000 panchayats in the region.
The commission said the revised figures shows a net increase of 2,26,040 voters corresponding to the previous revision finalised in January 2025, when the total electorate stood at 69,98,091. The final rolls, prepared with April 1, 2026 as the qualifying date mark the completion of the annual revision exercise that began with the publication of draft electoral rolls on March 27.
The Commission said the exercise witnessed "substantial participation" from eligible citizens with a total of 5,10,285 forms received and processed by Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).
The Commission had invited claims and objections over a 40-day period from March 27 to May 5. All applications received during the exercise were examined and disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers by May 14 before the final publication of rolls on May 21.
State Election Commissioner Shantmanu commended the efforts of district election officials, staff of the State Election Commission, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, political party representatives and the public for ensuring the successful completion of the revision exercise.
Welcoming the publication of the final rolls, Shafiq Mir, Chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference said the final decision to hold the elections now rests squarely with the National Conference government.
However, Mir expressed doubts about an immediate rollout of the electoral exercise. "I don't see elections happening in the near future. The Omar Abdullah government is not ready to hold panchayat polls right now as they are focused on consolidating their own empowerment. They would not like to devolve power with any other tier of governance at this stage," he added.
Mir noted that even if the government decides to move ahead with the polls, they are unlikely to take place before the end of the year. "The annual Amarnath Yatra will completely occupy the security and administrative machinery for the next two months, pushing any potential election window to the year-end at the very earliest," he added.
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