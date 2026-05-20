ETV Bharat / state

Stage Set For Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Polls As 3.39 Lakh New Voters Added

Srinagar: Setting the stage for the much-awaited panchayat elections, Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission (SEC) published the final panchayat electoral rolls for 2026 with the total electorate crossing 72.24 lakh mark in the union territory.

Officials said 3,39,384 new voters were added during the revision while 1,13,344 names were deleted due to death, shifting, duplication and other admissible reasons.

Corrections in voter particulars were carried out for 17,664 electors while 31,590 voters were transposed, they said. The final roll now stands at 72,24,131 electors including 36,62,502 male, 35,61,488 females and 141 third gender voters. The SEC noted that youth enrolment contributed significantly to the addition of more the new electors.

The publication of the rolls is being seen as a key step ahead of long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where elected rural local bodies have been awaiting fresh polls following the expiry of their term in 2023. In the absence of rural bodies, the government appointed officials from the Rural Development Department to oversee development works across over 4,000 panchayats in the region.

The commission said the revised figures shows a net increase of 2,26,040 voters corresponding to the previous revision finalised in January 2025, when the total electorate stood at 69,98,091. The final rolls, prepared with April 1, 2026 as the qualifying date mark the completion of the annual revision exercise that began with the publication of draft electoral rolls on March 27.

The Commission said the exercise witnessed "substantial participation" from eligible citizens with a total of 5,10,285 forms received and processed by Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).